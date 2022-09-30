ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

“A SCARY moment,” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reveals HORRIFIC details about Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury against the Bengals

By Somdeb Khaskel
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Tae Crowder focused on being 'best version' of himself

The New York Giants are relying more and more on inside linebacker Tae Crowder, the former ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ who has become a key contributor and starter on defense. On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Crowder played 100 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps for the third time in four games this season. He is durable as well as productive.
NFL
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy