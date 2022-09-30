Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners
Under political pressure, the U.K. government has made an embarrassing U-turn on tax cuts for the highest earners, while the collapse of the pound compounds the misery of many British householders. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The government of the U.K. has been forced to make an embarrassing change. Days after the...
NPR
How Ukraine ended up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants
As part of the former Soviet Union, Ukraine was the site of nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons - and the story of those helps tell the story of the country. Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March. There are concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where this weekend Ukraine accused Russia of kidnapping the plant's director. But how did Ukraine end up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants? NPR's Julian Hayda has this report.
NPR
What's at stake on election day in Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Lula, as he's widely known, is running against Brazil's far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has raised fears about the state of Brazil's democracy by suggesting he might try to hang on to power even if he loses. NPR's John Otis is in Sao Paulo, where the Lula campaign is based. Good morning.
NPR
Ukrainian villages grapple with the effects of Russia's sham referendum
In Ukrainian villages on the front line, Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions may further complicate life. President Vladimir Putin says he's annexing four more regions of Ukraine. Yesterday's announcement followed votes in the regions that were largely dismissed by the international community as shams. President Biden said yesterday that Putin, quote, "can't seize his neighbor's territory and get away with it." As NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports, the annexation, even if it's brief, will likely have real implications for Ukrainians on the front lines who are staring down Russian forces.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
How Russian forces lost control of the Ukrainian railway hub of Lyman
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the key railway hub is under his country's control. Russian forces had been using the rail lines to resupply their troops farther south in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russia is losing territory in Ukraine almost as quickly as it pretends to annex it. Ukrainian President...
NPR
Analysis: Biden administration faced with severe weather, the economy, and aggressive Russia
Audio will be available later today. Severe weather, the economy, and a bellicose Russia are all challenges facing the Biden administration.
NPR
Jewish Ukrainian father and son soldiers mark holy days under cloud of Russia's war
For Ukrainian Orthodox Jews Asher and David Cherkaskyi, a father and son both fighting on the front lines in the eastern Donbas region, beating Russia has become especially important to them because of their faith. While Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claims his army is "liberating" Ukrainians from a Nazi...
NPR
The Biden administration is changing who qualifies for student loan cancellation
Lawsuits have taken aim at the Biden administration's efforts to cancel some federal student loan debt. In response, the administration has been subtly shifting its plan, and changing who qualifies. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden's efforts to cancel up to $20,000 per person in federal student loan debt was hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
What the recent wins for far-right parties in Europe could mean for the region
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political scientist Cas Mudde about Sweden's and Italy's electoral results. Now to Western Europe, where two recent elections show what seems to be the growing force of far-right politics. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister after her party, The Brothers of Italy, a far-right group with neofascist roots, claimed the greatest percentage of votes in that country's election earlier this week. And in Sweden earlier this month, a far-right group called the Sweden Democrats won big. They received the second highest number of votes in the election after the left-leaning Social Democrats. And while the far-right party won't hold the seat of power, it is widely expected that they will be influential in setting the country's political agenda.
NPR
New report finds lack of Latino representation in U.S. media is bad for business
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Folks, this is detective second grade Nick Amaro. He just transferred in - two years under in narcotics warrants. He took down the MS-13 case. SIMON: According to a case study that's in a new report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latinos are notably underrepresented...
NPR
Why the hijab is at the center of protests in Iran
NPR's Scott Simon asks National Iranian American Council Research Director Assal Rad why the hijab has become a lightning rod in Iranian society. Protests in Iran following the killing of a young woman, Jina Amini, who also went by the first name of Mahsa, killed at the hands of the morality police last month. The protests center around the enforcement of the hijab, a modest Muslim dress code that requires women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing. Assal Rad is the research director of the National Iranian American Council and the author of "State Of Resistance: Politics, Culture And Identity In Modern Iran." Thanks very much for joining us.
NPR
On the edge of Russia's illegal annexation, Ukrainians grapple with uncertainty
TAVRIISKE, Ukraine — Andrii Boiarskyi stands outside a mini-mart on the side of the main road out of town. He leans against his car and scrolls through his phone. It's full of videos and photos that he took of explosions in his hometown of Orikhiv, just a few miles down the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment
As unprecedented rains lashed Pakistan, residents built their own embankments to save a large town, took over public schools for shelter and set up a boat highway for transport. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Floodwaters have been slow to recede in Pakistan. Its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told NPR his ancestral...
NPR
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
NPR
A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Even if you don't follow health news or stories with a lot of numbers, this is one that might have stuck. Life expectancy in the United States overall is at its lowest since 1996 - down to 76.1 years. Now, that's largely due to the COVID pandemic. But that number, a measure of longevity, doesn't tell the whole story. But in combination with other information, it can offer meaningful information - information that can help improve the quality of life. Last week, the Brookings Institution, in partnership with the NAACP, released the Black Progress Index, a new study looking at Black life expectancy and along with other information about Black well-being. We called Andre M. Perry to tell us more about it. He's a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Andre Perry, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
Politics chat: Five weeks to midterms, Supreme Court to hear key cases
And we're moving on now to a look at the midterm elections, which are only 36 days away. And my, my, my, things are already heating up. We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson to talk about these races and what's driving them. Good morning, Mara. MARA...
NPR
Stampede in Indonesia at a soccer stadium leaves at least 125 dead
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Amnesty International's Indonesia Executive Director, Usman Hamid about the soccer stadium stampede that left at least 125 people dead after police teargassed the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF GUNSHOTS) AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. That's the sound of police firing tear gas at an unruly crowd at a soccer...
FIFA・
NPR
How McKinsey cashed in by consulting for both companies and their regulators
RICHARD RIEHLE: (As Tom Smykowski) I've been looking all over for you guys. Have you seen this? I knew it. I knew it. DAVID HERMAN: (As Michael Bolton) What? It's a staff meeting. So what?. RIEHLE: (As Tom Smykowski) So what? We're all screwed, that's what. They're going to downsize...
NPR
Britain's finance minister reverses new policy just a week after initial annoucement
Audio will be available later today. Britain announced a series of tax proposals that led to a major sell-off of the country's currency and the government's debt. Just over a week later, the government has been forced to change tack.
NPR
After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in
As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
Comments / 0