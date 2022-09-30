MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep health and wellness technology leader, announced the launch of the Climate360 smart bed. It’s the world’s first and only** sleep solution to help address temperature concerns, keeping sleepers at their ideal temperature throughout the night. The Climate360 smart bed is designed to help reduce core body temperature, working with one’s natural sleep cycles, actively warming and then cooling the microclimate - the area immediately surrounding each sleeper - for deeper, more restful sleep. Available now, it also offers Sleep Number’s signature effortless firmness adjustability, highly accurate sleep tracking and personalized insights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005450/en/ Sleep Number announced the launch of the Climate360 smart bed: the world’s first sleep solution to help address temperature concerns, keeping sleepers at their ideal temperature throughout the night. (Photo: Business Wire)

