Greensburg, IN

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
WRBI Radio

Miss Donna Lee Walker

Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna was raised in Vevay,, Indiana and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. Donna volunteered her time at the Lords Cupboard in Vevay, Indiana and was always there to lend a helping hand at the Switzerland Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Donna enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Donna passed away at 11:50 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana.
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
WKRC

Indiana zoo mourns the death of 4-month-old tiger cub

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - The Indianapolis Zoo is mourning the death of a four-month-old tiger cub. The zoo announced Wednesday that the cub, Roman, was born with a congenital defect. It caused several problems that veterinarians tried to correct with surgery, but his health continued to decline. "Roman had a...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatisoccertalk.com

One of the Worst Performances at the Worst Time

FC Cincinnati decided to have one of its worst matches all season in a match against Chicago Fire FC. Losing 3-2 against a side that was already out of the playoff race. This loss, alongside wins from Miami and Columbus, puts FCC at risk of missing out on the playoffs after having multiple chances of getting close to clinching position.
WRBI Radio

State 229/Main Street project moves into next phase

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on Monday, October 3 to patch, mill, and repave State Road 229/Main St., from Central Avenue to the intersection of Main and Boehringer streets. Motorists can expect daytime flagging on Main between Central Avenue and Boehringer....
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg

One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Office Gets Help With Purchase of New Patrol Vehicle

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe isbeing used for their small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) program. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Ripley County Sheriff's Office purchased a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe earlier this year thanks to a couple generous grants. The Rising Sun Regional Foundation granted $14,000 and Crum Trucking contributed $1,000 to...
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
