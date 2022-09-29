ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, MO

FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
laduenews.com

Albion Theatre debuts with whimsical production of Stoppard’s ‘Heroes’

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $15 to $25; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com. Highlights: Director Robert Ashton coaxes agreeable performances from his trio of stalwart actors in the debut presentation of Albion Theatre, a shrewd choice of the comedy “Heroes.”. Story: In World...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Schnucks and Salt + Smoke unveil new dining concept coming to this St. Louis grocery store

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Have you ever found yourself wishing you could enjoy some barbecue while grocery shopping? If that’s the case, you won’t have to wait much longer. Schnuck Markets Inc. on Wednesday said it’s partnering with Salt + Smoke to bring the barbecue restaurant chain’s first to-go and counter service dining concept to Schnucks Kirkwood, located at 10233 Manchester Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio

Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
AUGUSTA, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’

In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog

A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
KIRKWOOD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria

Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis

CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
microsoftnewskids.com

Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight

Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

