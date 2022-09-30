Read full article on original website
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
boreal.org
Ghost walk tour and paranormal investigation in Canal Park
Ghost tours are becoming increasingly popular especially with haunted areas like the William A. Irvine ship. However, plenty of ghost stories are unknown walking throughout all of Canal Park. Duluth Ghost Tours is led by Kimberly Christine, a tour guide whose story-telling, is a bit unique. Christine uses in her...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
FOX 21 Online
Survivor of Parkland Shooting Speaks on Minnesota Gun Legislature
DULUTH, Minn. — One survivor of the 2018 fatal mass shooting in Parkland, Florida spoke out at a Rally For Peace held in Duluth. Following the parkland massacre, David Hogg became a gun control activist and co-found the March For Our Lives organization, which supports gun control legislation. “I...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
proctorjournal.com
Plane crashes into Hermantown home
Minnesota authorities are investigating the site of a potentially deadly Hermantown plane crash. The city is west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Hermantown Police Department officers responded to the scene just before midnight after being notified by Duluth International Airport that a small plane had crashed into the second floor of an apartment building, the department said in a statement.
boreal.org
Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat. Here are some ways to save
Editor's note: Cook County and Grand Portage areas offer monthly food distribution events. Visit the. Local mobile food pantry program article for more information on this resource. Additionally, Ruby's Pantry happens monthly throughout the county. Visit Boreal Community Media's event page to find the next event in your area. More...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Superior Killer Strangled Firefighter With a Vacuum Cord | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #23
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Brian Pheil was one of them. His release was discretionary. 23rd in the...
Minnesota Man Gets Life Sentence For 1986 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
FOX 21 Online
Eveleth Drug Dealer Convicted Of Murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — An Eveleth man was convicted of murder on Monday after selling fentanyl to a woman who died from an overdose on it. 39 year-old Torisa Wallace will spend 11 years in prison for Third-Degree Murder. Prosecutors say he sold fentanyl to a 33 year-old...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
