Norfolk, VA

Local cities open parking garages for those in low-lying areas

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the possibility of flooding from Hurricane Ian in parts of Hampton Roads, some cities announced they are opening parking garages for residents who live in low-lying areas.

The City of Norfolk is opening the following parking facilities to residents from Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. through Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m.:

  • York Street Garage, 215 West York Street
  • Brambleton Lot, 494 St Paul’s Boulevard

The City of Portsmouth is opening its Middle Street and County Street parking garages. The free parking is available on the 2 nd floor and above at the garages, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 29.  Vehicles can remain in the garages until Monday, October 3 at 7 a.m.

Do not park in spaces marked reserved.

Trailers are not permitted and please note the garage clearances: Middle Street 6’10” & County Street 7’.

The City of Virginia Beach is offering emergency off-street parking in City garages through 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Virginia Beach residents can park their vehicles for FREE at the municipal garages at 9th and 31st streets in the resort area. You must leave the garage by Monday at 7 a.m. to avoid charges.

Residents may also park their vehicles at four municipal garages at Town Center of Virginia Beach :

* Maroon Garage (Apex Entertainment VB)
* Red Garage (Westin Hotel)
* Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower)
* Orange Garage (Clark-Nexsen Tower)

No parking is available in the 24-hour reserved spaces at the Town Center garages. These spaces are leased by residents, and towing will be enforced. If the garages lose power, lighting and elevators will not be operable.

The City of Hampton says residents in areas that flood are allowed to park on lawns during times of potential flooding. Although the new ordinance requires that most people park in driveways, those requirements are waived for some circumstances, such as flooding. Click here for full information.

Y ork County has opened up parking lots Friday through Monday, at the MAC and Chisman Creek Park for the parking of trucks, trailers, campers, RVs, boats, etc. Citizens are reminded to not park their vehicles at school sites.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

