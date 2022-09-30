Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina; 'Herculean' rescue effort ongoing in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says: Live updates

Read full article on original website
Louisiana National Guard crew flies into Hurricane Ian impact zone; here is what it sees
A Louisiana National Guard helicopter flight crew has a bird's-eye view of the destruction leveled by Hurricane Ian in Florida's Lee County impact zones, where two populated barrier islands were nearly wiped out and both bridges connecting them to Fort Myers are destroyed. "I can't sugarcoat it; it's a mess,"...
Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
Louisiana expecting boost in sports betting revenue during football season
Sports betting apps brought in more than $2.8 million in wagers on football in August – which had a few college football games and the start of the NFL preseason – as the state heads into its first full football season with legal sports betting. Even with only...
