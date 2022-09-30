Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyo4news.com
Keyhole, Glendo watercraft will be inspected before launching
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Two popular Wyoming boating locations are changing their protocols for watercraft inspections to protect waters from zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive species. These changes, instituted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, will begin Oct. 5. At...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter Drops Meth Pipe In Wyoming Game Warden’s Truck While Being Cited For Trespassing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who didn’t say “no” to either drugs or illegal hunting found himself crossways with both a game warden and sheriff’s deputy, according to Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports. Wheatland Game Warden Nate Holst responded...
Comments / 0