Daily Briefing — Sept. 29, 2022: Sydney Synergy — China, Canada score spots in World Cup semi-final after decades-long drought

Read full article on original website
Related
Jumio Wins Double Gold in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced that it was named a gold winner for “Company of the Year: Cyber Security Products” and “Company of the Year: Technology (All)” in the 10th annual 2022 CEO World Awards. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005175/en/ Jumio Wins Double Gold in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards® (Graphic: Business Wire)
thenexthoops.com
FIBA Hall of Fame adds Leslie, Auriemma and seven others
Lisa Leslie and Geno Auriemma are already icons in the Naismith Hall of Fame. On Friday, FIBA announced that they would be enshrined in another hall. Leslie and Auriemma headline the nine-person Class of 2022 in the FIBA International Basketball Hall of Fame. Joining the Americans will be players Robyn...
NBA・
Comments / 0