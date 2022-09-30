Bell Bottom Country drops this month, and I can’t wait. Lainey Wilson has already put out three singles in the lead up to release day, including “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Live Off,” which are all fantastic, so the whole record promises to be one of the best of 2022. And in addition to dropping her fourth studio album, she’s also gearing up for the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 on November 13th, as she’s one of the newest cast members […] The post Lainey Wilson Plays Unreleased New Song To Be Featured In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, “Hillbilly Hippie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO