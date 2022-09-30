Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in cities across the UK to burn their energy bills in protest at sky-high gas and electricity costs and the wider cost of living crisis.Demonstrations are set to take place from Plymouth to Glasgow on Saturday as the energy price cap is lifted, taking the average household bill to a record £2,500 - up from £1,971.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses rose to 34p from the already record 28p, while gas prices when from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour.Last month...

