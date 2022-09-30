Read full article on original website
Cost of living: People tighten belts to make ends meet
As the cost of living crisis starts to bite, people are tightening their belts to make ends meet. One woman told the BBC she was planning to not turn on her heating until the end of October. Another said she was spending less on food to meet her travel costs.
Energy bills to be burned in nationwide cost of living protests
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in cities across the UK to burn their energy bills in protest at sky-high gas and electricity costs and the wider cost of living crisis.Demonstrations are set to take place from Plymouth to Glasgow on Saturday as the energy price cap is lifted, taking the average household bill to a record £2,500 - up from £1,971.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses rose to 34p from the already record 28p, while gas prices when from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour.Last month...
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
Jake Berry: People struggling with bills 'should get a new job'
The Conservative Party chairman has been criticised after saying people struggling with bills should get a "new job". Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry made the comments as he defended the government's mini-budget at the party's conference. Mr Berry, who also serves as Tory chairman, said households should "cut their...
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
