Houlton Girls Soccer Defeats Calais 13-0
The Houlton Shiretowner Girls' Soccer Team remained unbeaten, beating the Calais Blue Devils on Friday September 30th in Houlton 13-0 on Senior Night. All 3 seniors scored on their senior night! Maddie Marino had 4 goals, Lydia Byron had 1 goal and 2 assists, Natalie DeLucca added 1 goal and an assist. Mylee Sylvia had 2 goals and 1 assist, Macy Cram had 1 goal and 1 assist, and Gabby Gentle, Alex Collins, Amelia Callnan and Hayley McGuire all added 1 goal.
Camden County girls soccer roundup for Oct. 1
Nevaeh Roark tallied a goal and two assists in powering No. 12 Eastern to a 4-1 victory over Haddonfield Saturday in Haddonfield. Kasey Eustace added a goal and an assist. Lily Burt and Lindsey Emerson also scored for the Vikings (9-1-1) who won their third in a row. Sammie Gallo...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Ocean County Boys Soccer for Sept. 30: St. Rose rallies to defeat Lacey
Michael Conlon scored first while Aiden Bonczek nailed the game-winner as St. Rose bounced back to win, 2-1, on the road over Lacey. Diego Nieves assisted on both goals for St. Rose (6-2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Jack Harmon made eight saves to preserve the win. Lacey is now...
Who was the Player of the Week for Week 7 of high school football?
EVANSVILLE — Just two more weeks are all that separates us from the high school football postseason in Indiana. But as the action heats up, so do the impressive performances in our area. Which one will get your vote for Week 7? Here are the nominees: ...
Courier & Press high school football power rankings: Week 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The parity hasn't fully gone away as the season has progressed. While there are teams that are now the favorites each week, there's still the feeling, for the most part, that anyone could beat anyone. That's what's made putting these teams into a list so difficult. This week marks the fourth time we've had at least one tie in the points of our tallied votes, showing just how closely matched some of the teams...
Football: Cinnaminson stays unbeaten with victory over Bordentown
Jack Zarnawski scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Cinnaminson to a 21-7 victory over Bordentown in Bordentown. Cinnaminson (5-0) took control early with 14 points in the first quarter. Zarnawski scored from four yards out followed by a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Davis. Bordentown...
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Manchester Township, Jackson Memorial win
Evan Weiner had two goals and an assist as Manchester Township shutout Keyport 4-0 in Manchester. Manchester Township (8-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Joey Kurak also had a goal and an assist while Joel Panora scored one. Matthew Lewandowski...
Union County girls soccer for Sept. 30: No. 1 Westfield stays unbeaten, Elizabeth wins
Seniors Vielka Fernandez and Valeria Ordonez each had a goal in the second half to lead Elizabeth to a 2-0 win over Union in Union. Freshman Giovanna Echavarria got the assists on both goals for Elizabeth (6-4). Junior keeper Zoe Pite made eight saves. Senior goalie Faith Cardillo finished with...
Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime
Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
