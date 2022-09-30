ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Ticket

Houlton Girls Soccer Defeats Calais 13-0

The Houlton Shiretowner Girls' Soccer Team remained unbeaten, beating the Calais Blue Devils on Friday September 30th in Houlton 13-0 on Senior Night. All 3 seniors scored on their senior night! Maddie Marino had 4 goals, Lydia Byron had 1 goal and 2 assists, Natalie DeLucca added 1 goal and an assist. Mylee Sylvia had 2 goals and 1 assist, Macy Cram had 1 goal and 1 assist, and Gabby Gentle, Alex Collins, Amelia Callnan and Hayley McGuire all added 1 goal.
CALAIS, ME
NJ.com

Camden County girls soccer roundup for Oct. 1

Nevaeh Roark tallied a goal and two assists in powering No. 12 Eastern to a 4-1 victory over Haddonfield Saturday in Haddonfield. Kasey Eustace added a goal and an assist. Lily Burt and Lindsey Emerson also scored for the Vikings (9-1-1) who won their third in a row. Sammie Gallo...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
The Courier & Press

Courier & Press high school football power rankings: Week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The parity hasn't fully gone away as the season has progressed. While there are teams that are now the favorites each week, there's still the feeling, for the most part, that anyone could beat anyone. That's what's made putting these teams into a list so difficult. This week marks the fourth time we've had at least one tie in the points of our tallied votes, showing just how closely matched some of the teams...
FORT BRANCH, IN
NJ.com

Football: Cinnaminson stays unbeaten with victory over Bordentown

Jack Zarnawski scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Cinnaminson to a 21-7 victory over Bordentown in Bordentown. Cinnaminson (5-0) took control early with 14 points in the first quarter. Zarnawski scored from four yards out followed by a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Davis. Bordentown...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime

Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
DEMAREST, NJ

