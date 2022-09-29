ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ways to Avoid Getting Overcommitted

In his role as Duke Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement, Abbas Benmamoun is often approached by faculty members who tell him about a new idea they’d like to pursue, or a potential collaboration they’ve been asked to join. While listening to colleagues weigh their often exciting options, Benmamoun...
