KSAT 12
Rochelle Garza is the Democrats’ best chance of winning statewide office in Texas, but she still faces an uphill battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)
The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
Beto O’Rourke pitches Texas guest worker program — how would that work?
O'Rourke said he would like the state to set up its own guest worker program, something immigration experts said only the federal government has the authority to do now. He shared no specifics about what it would take to launch a new bureaucratic effort to essentially offer temporary visas to foreign workers.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
KVUE
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at UTRGV
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was the front and center topic at the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Friday night at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The topic also included the issue of addressing gun violence in a legislative session in Texas.
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
Meet the first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
Victoria County Republican and Democratic Party chairs on gubernatorial debate
VICTORIA, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke faced off Friday night in their only face-to-face debate in the Texas Governor’s race. In Friday night’s debate, Governor Abbott and O’Rourke were asked about immigration, gun control, abortion, police, the Texas energy grid, and education.
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw support behind Beto
Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Abbott sends additional resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Ahead of the first and only Texas Governor's Debate, Governor Greg Abbott directed emergency state resources to Florida to assist their response and recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to...
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
Every Buc-ee's in Texas ranked, from worst to best
Where did your favorite Buc-ee's end up?
CBS Austin
H-E-B hosts largest reading event in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is hosted the first ever Texas Ready Day with a Read 3 Big Texas Read-in Friday. It marked the largest reading event in the state. More than a decade ago, H-E-B launched its Read 3 program. It’s the grocer’s statewide early childhood literacy initiative and one read-in guest and New York Times best-selling author of “Just Try One Bite” Camila Alves McConaughey supports.
KIII TV3
South Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home. The kids were...
Rally for Iran calls for change outside Texas Capitol
This is just the latest uprising to happen in Iran during its history says Farast. He hopes sustaining the global spotlight currently on the country could help evoke changes toward a more democratic Iran.
