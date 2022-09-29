Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Art Center announces fall classes beginning week of Oct. 11
QUINCY — Students will be working with storybooks, color and design and mixed media beginning next month at Quincy Art Center. Classes begin the week of Oct. 11 for preschool, kindergarten-third grade, and fourth-eighth grade students. Preschool students will learn “The Art of Storybooks,” where they will read a...
muddyrivernews.com
Sentimental Journey Dance Band, an 18-piece band from St. Louis, to perform Saturday in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will be the host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with the 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Quality Inn and Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Affordable housing in Quincy
Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective. The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host five free tenant workshops, with the first one being “Healthy Homes”, at 5 p.m....
muddyrivernews.com
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen want another organization to spend $12,500 on hotel market feasibility study
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council rejected by an 11-2 vote Monday night a resolution to spend no more than $12,500 on a hotel market feasibility study. John Mast, R-5, voted against the resolution, but he isn’t against the idea. “It was not against hotels in any way,”...
muddyrivernews.com
New health, wellness center to open Tuesday at Memorial Hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has approved for Memorial Hospital to start using its new health and wellness center within the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Patients will use the side entrance of Memorial Hospital to gain access to the center, which has space for...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022
A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
muddyrivernews.com
Bridge across McKee Creek, north of Kellerville Blacktop, to close for repairs on Tuesday
CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Adams County Highway Department will be closing the bridge carrying traffic on East 2253rd Lane (highway south of Camp Point) across McKee Creek on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The bridge is approximately 5.8 miles south of Camp Point and 1.8 miles north of the Kellerville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Richard Niemann Sr., 1931-2022: Regional grocery chain prospered for more than 50 years under his guidance
QUINCY — Rich Niemann Jr. summarized his father’s life as a family man and as a businessman by calling him a “guardian of truth and honesty.”. Richard Henry Niemann, Sr., who spent more than 50 years with the Niemann Foods regional grocery chain as president, chairman, CEO and chairman emeritus, died Sept. 25, 2022 in his home. He was 91 years old.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 1, 2022
Gerald Schwarz (43) 421 N. 8th Quincy, IL on a warrant for Unalwful Possession of Methamphetamine and new charges of operating vehicle with suspended registration, expired DL, and operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged and NTA. 147. Channin Bassett (34) 620 College Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 186...
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis man receives 20-year sentence after committing armed robbery in home of Pittsfield victim
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Judge Debra L. Wellborn sentenced Jordan R. Rahaman of St. Louis on Thursday in Pike County Circuit Court to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an armed robbery committed on Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsfield. Wellborn also sentenced Rahaman to concurrent 5-year sentences...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
muddyrivernews.com
Two face felony charges after traffic stop conducted in Kinderhook
KINDERHOOK, Ill. — Two people are lodged in the Pike County Jail and face felony charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 106 in Kinderhook. An investigation was conducted at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 9 on a silver 2007 Ford. After an investigation,...
muddyrivernews.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Quincy man found with package containing kilogram of cocaine during narcotics investigation
QUINCY — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a Quincy man who was arrested Wednesday with more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine that was discovered during a narcotics investigation. Sami J. Grullon, 25, of Quincy, made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court on Thursday...
muddyrivernews.com
Hull man faces five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery
HULL, Ill. — A Hull man is facing several charges of battery after his arrest on Sept. 21. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kris W. Koeller, 50, and charged him with five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
KBUR
Fort Madison woman arrested on multiple drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest if a Fort Madison woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Jean Hoenig of Fort Madison was arrested on Wednesday, September 28th, in the 2300 block of 263rd avenue in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
Comments / 0