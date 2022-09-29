ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy Art Center announces fall classes beginning week of Oct. 11

QUINCY — Students will be working with storybooks, color and design and mixed media beginning next month at Quincy Art Center. Classes begin the week of Oct. 11 for preschool, kindergarten-third grade, and fourth-eighth grade students. Preschool students will learn “The Art of Storybooks,” where they will read a...
Sentimental Journey Dance Band, an 18-piece band from St. Louis, to perform Saturday in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will be the host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with the 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Quality Inn and Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.
DAILY MUDDY: Affordable housing in Quincy

Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective. The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host five free tenant workshops, with the first one being “Healthy Homes”, at 5 p.m....
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
New health, wellness center to open Tuesday at Memorial Hospital

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has approved for Memorial Hospital to start using its new health and wellness center within the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Patients will use the side entrance of Memorial Hospital to gain access to the center, which has space for...
Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022

A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
Richard Niemann Sr., 1931-2022: Regional grocery chain prospered for more than 50 years under his guidance

QUINCY — Rich Niemann Jr. summarized his father’s life as a family man and as a businessman by calling him a “guardian of truth and honesty.”. Richard Henry Niemann, Sr., who spent more than 50 years with the Niemann Foods regional grocery chain as president, chairman, CEO and chairman emeritus, died Sept. 25, 2022 in his home. He was 91 years old.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 1, 2022

Gerald Schwarz (43) 421 N. 8th Quincy, IL on a warrant for Unalwful Possession of Methamphetamine and new charges of operating vehicle with suspended registration, expired DL, and operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged and NTA. 147. Channin Bassett (34) 620 College Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 186...
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
Paintings
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges

Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
Two face felony charges after traffic stop conducted in Kinderhook

KINDERHOOK, Ill. — Two people are lodged in the Pike County Jail and face felony charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 106 in Kinderhook. An investigation was conducted at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 9 on a silver 2007 Ford. After an investigation,...
Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
Fort Madison woman arrested on multiple drug charges

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest if a Fort Madison woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Jean Hoenig of Fort Madison was arrested on Wednesday, September 28th, in the 2300 block of 263rd avenue in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...

