ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 2, 2022

Michael Graff (32) 918 S. 9th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 1400 Harrison. NTA. 121. John Rives (57) 2418 High St Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 147. Frank Keeler (38) 1130 Jersey Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to residence and criminal trespass to property at 1005 N. 5th. Lodged. 144.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Voting for Encore’s ‘Battle for the Baton’ begins Sunday

QUINCY — Five well-known residents of Quincy will compete for the honor to become the “celebrity” conductor of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra in the 2022 Battle for the Baton presented by Encore, the volunteer council for the QSOA. The winning candidate will conduct “Sleigh Ride” during the...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Adams County, IL
Adams County, IL
Government
City
Quincy, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Debbie Johnson, QPS Director of Music

Bob Gough talks with the new director of music for the Quincy Public Schools, who is no stranger to the district. Debbie Johnson has been with QPS for 25 years and now she takes over for Todd Pettit, who was promoted to superintendent. Muddy River News This Week is furnished...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Dragonflies moving south as temperatures start to cool off

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are starting to cool off. We can start seeing changes in the landscape. Many of our landscape plants are starting to look a little ragged this time of year, while others, like goldenrod and asters, are in their full glory. Before we know it, trees and shrubs will start displaying their fall colors. While our plants are preparing themselves for winter, so are insects.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Clerk
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022

A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
MENDON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Toys for Tots national program turns 75 this year; Northeast Missouri group hopes to help 1,600 children

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Maj. Bill Hendricks with the U.S. Marine Corps was inspired by his wife Diane 75 years ago when she tried to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll to a needy child but could not find any organization to do so. At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists who coordinated and collected 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside Warner Bros. movie theaters.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
muddyrivernews.com

New health, wellness center to open Tuesday at Memorial Hospital

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has approved for Memorial Hospital to start using its new health and wellness center within the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Patients will use the side entrance of Memorial Hospital to gain access to the center, which has space for...
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Three Barry residents in Pike County Jail facing multiple drug charges

BARRY, Ill. — Three people are in the Pike County Jail and face multiple drug charges after they were arrested Thursday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of Williams in Barry.
BARRY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 4: The early life and career of William H. Klingner

Pump station 1950s construction project for Indian Grave District. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy University’s celebration of Franciscan Heritage Week starts Sunday

QUINCY — Quincy University will celebrate Franciscan Heritage Week Oct. 2–7. The public is encouraged to join faculty, staff and students at the events hosted by QU Campus Ministry. The celebration will begin at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with an Ignite Praise and Worship service at the...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Quincy Warehouse Bargains

Bob Gough hits the road to check out Quincy Warehouse Bargains and talk with the owner, Jim Molidor, about the company’s growth. Cason, Huff and Schlueter Insurances sponsors the Business Spotlight. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Richard Niemann Sr., 1931-2022: Regional grocery chain prospered for more than 50 years under his guidance

QUINCY — Rich Niemann Jr. summarized his father’s life as a family man and as a businessman by calling him a “guardian of truth and honesty.”. Richard Henry Niemann, Sr., who spent more than 50 years with the Niemann Foods regional grocery chain as president, chairman, CEO and chairman emeritus, died Sept. 25, 2022 in his home. He was 91 years old.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy