QPD Blotter for Oct. 2, 2022
Michael Graff (32) 918 S. 9th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 1400 Harrison. NTA. 121. John Rives (57) 2418 High St Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 147. Frank Keeler (38) 1130 Jersey Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to residence and criminal trespass to property at 1005 N. 5th. Lodged. 144.
Voting for Encore’s ‘Battle for the Baton’ begins Sunday
QUINCY — Five well-known residents of Quincy will compete for the honor to become the “celebrity” conductor of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra in the 2022 Battle for the Baton presented by Encore, the volunteer council for the QSOA. The winning candidate will conduct “Sleigh Ride” during the...
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Clarksville, Mo., to get $1.7 million EDA grant to help build removable flood wall
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The city of Clarksville, Mo., will be receiving a $1.7 million Economic Development Administration grant to construct a removable flood protection system along the Mississippi River to keep businesses open and operating while protecting the historic downtown. This EDA grant will be matched by $10 million in state funds.
MRN THIS WEEK: Debbie Johnson, QPS Director of Music
Bob Gough talks with the new director of music for the Quincy Public Schools, who is no stranger to the district. Debbie Johnson has been with QPS for 25 years and now she takes over for Todd Pettit, who was promoted to superintendent. Muddy River News This Week is furnished...
Bond set at $750,000 for Quincy man found with package containing kilogram of cocaine during narcotics investigation
QUINCY — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a Quincy man who was arrested Wednesday with more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine that was discovered during a narcotics investigation. Sami J. Grullon, 25, of Quincy, made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court on Thursday...
Dragonflies moving south as temperatures start to cool off
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are starting to cool off. We can start seeing changes in the landscape. Many of our landscape plants are starting to look a little ragged this time of year, while others, like goldenrod and asters, are in their full glory. Before we know it, trees and shrubs will start displaying their fall colors. While our plants are preparing themselves for winter, so are insects.
To commemorate its Diamond Jubilee, Cornerstone announces campaign goal of $75,000
QUINCY — The Family Service Agency opened its doors on Oct. 1, 1947 in the Western Catholic Union building to provide counseling to individuals and families in Quincy and Adams County. The Family Service Agency, now known as Cornerstone: Foundations for Families, is still providing the skills, support and...
Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022
A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
Toys for Tots national program turns 75 this year; Northeast Missouri group hopes to help 1,600 children
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Maj. Bill Hendricks with the U.S. Marine Corps was inspired by his wife Diane 75 years ago when she tried to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll to a needy child but could not find any organization to do so. At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists who coordinated and collected 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside Warner Bros. movie theaters.
St. Louis man receives 20-year sentence after committing armed robbery in home of Pittsfield victim
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Judge Debra L. Wellborn sentenced Jordan R. Rahaman of St. Louis on Thursday in Pike County Circuit Court to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an armed robbery committed on Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsfield. Wellborn also sentenced Rahaman to concurrent 5-year sentences...
New health, wellness center to open Tuesday at Memorial Hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has approved for Memorial Hospital to start using its new health and wellness center within the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Patients will use the side entrance of Memorial Hospital to gain access to the center, which has space for...
Three Barry residents in Pike County Jail facing multiple drug charges
BARRY, Ill. — Three people are in the Pike County Jail and face multiple drug charges after they were arrested Thursday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of Williams in Barry.
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 4: The early life and career of William H. Klingner
Pump station 1950s construction project for Indian Grave District. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
Quincy University’s celebration of Franciscan Heritage Week starts Sunday
QUINCY — Quincy University will celebrate Franciscan Heritage Week Oct. 2–7. The public is encouraged to join faculty, staff and students at the events hosted by QU Campus Ministry. The celebration will begin at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with an Ignite Praise and Worship service at the...
MRN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Quincy Warehouse Bargains
Bob Gough hits the road to check out Quincy Warehouse Bargains and talk with the owner, Jim Molidor, about the company’s growth. Cason, Huff and Schlueter Insurances sponsors the Business Spotlight. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print...
Hull man faces five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery
HULL, Ill. — A Hull man is facing several charges of battery after his arrest on Sept. 21. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kris W. Koeller, 50, and charged him with five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.
Richard Niemann Sr., 1931-2022: Regional grocery chain prospered for more than 50 years under his guidance
QUINCY — Rich Niemann Jr. summarized his father’s life as a family man and as a businessman by calling him a “guardian of truth and honesty.”. Richard Henry Niemann, Sr., who spent more than 50 years with the Niemann Foods regional grocery chain as president, chairman, CEO and chairman emeritus, died Sept. 25, 2022 in his home. He was 91 years old.
Beatles vs. Stones tribute show set for Saturday in Legacy Theater in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The critically-acclaimed “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” production will bring its fall tour to The Legacy Theater, 1160 Buchanan, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion,...
