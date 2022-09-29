JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are starting to cool off. We can start seeing changes in the landscape. Many of our landscape plants are starting to look a little ragged this time of year, while others, like goldenrod and asters, are in their full glory. Before we know it, trees and shrubs will start displaying their fall colors. While our plants are preparing themselves for winter, so are insects.

