WALTHAM, Mass. – A dozen service aces and a season-best .362 hitting percentage powered Bentley University to a 3-0 sweep of St. Michael's College in Northeast-10 Conference women's volleyball Saturday at the Dana Center. The scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-14. Bentley, with its sixth consecutive victory, remained at the top of the conference standings with a 5-0 NE10 record. The Falcons are 14-4 overall, including 9-1 in the last ten matches. St. Michael's, held to an .082 hitting percentage, dropped to 1-11 overall and 0-3 NE10.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO