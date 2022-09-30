Read full article on original website
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day.
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
The Chicken Farm Has Two Fun Events Tonight & Tomorrow
The Chicken Farm Art Center's monthly Concert In The Yard is tonight and their First Saturday celebration is tomorrow, October 1st. Both events are a lot of fun!!. The Chicken Farm's Concert in the Yard this evening (Sept 30th) is being held from 6 – 9 pm. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a night of free live music, shopping, and fun as the Chicken Farm keeps you entertained with local performing artists in the shaded main courtyard area and stage. The music is free but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic baskets and lawn chairs for comfort. Some indoor resident artist shops will also be open. Enjoy great amplified acoustic music and socializing in a beautiful and creative cultural center. Rooms are available at the Inn at the Art Center if you would like to spend the night. Find out more by visiting innattheartcenter.com. The Chicken Farm Art Center is located at 2505 Martin Luther King in San Angelo. For more information, call 325-653-4936.
San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in September
Have you tried these places yet?
Extended Closure of a Section of College Hills Blvd. Begins Monday
There have been several temporary street closures in the area on College Hills from Millbrook to Ave. N recently because of the construction, but this one is notable because it will last for over a month from Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 14. The closure is part of a...
Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
A San Angelo Native is the Lead Singer of Lonestar Performing Here Oct. 15
SAN ANGELO, TX — On October 15, San Angelo welcomes home native Drew Womack, headlining the Texas Strong Concert Series as a lead singer of the popular country music band named Lonestar. If the name Drew Womack doesn’t ring a bell, his accomplishments certainly will. Growing up in Brownwood and in San Angelo where he attended Central High School, Womack came from a large blended family. He had two brothers that dabbled in the music business, so it was no surprise he followed in their footsteps. When his older brother was given a guitar for Christmas, Womack immediately began picking around…
Rio Concho Community Park closed for “foreseeable future”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rio Concho Community Park has closed until further notice due to the need for repairs. Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation said that the only part of the park that is closed is the playground because of previously heavy rainfall that washed out the fall zone material at the […]
San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
Miles Sausage Festival Featuring the Best Homemade Sizzling Sausage Plates Around Is Sunday
MILES – The annual Miles United Methodist Church Sausage Festival is Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in downtown miles featuring drive thru sausage meal plates for $12, cooked and raw sausage by the pound and a raffle. According to information from the Miles UMC social media, the Miles Sausage Festival...
Are You Ready For Adult Happy Meals? What Should Be in Them?
McDonald's in San Angelo is big news. Earlier in the year, when it was announced that McDonald's was opening a new location in San Angelo it was a big headline. As anyone can tell you, the drive thru lines at McDonald's here are often longer than the line at Chic-Fil-A. There aren't many places where that is true.
Real Estate: On the Golf Course!
SAN ANGELO, TX — VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS!If you are looking for gorgeous views of the golf course and easy care, you will love this wonderful custom home. High ceilings, and windows galore. Stand at your kitchen sink and look out a pond and the Bentwood Golf course. Beautiful Herringbone...
Human Bones Under Your Feet at Central Freshman Campus
It's the Halloween season and people are often vexed by stories of the paranormal. You can hardly switch through channels anymore without finding a paranormal show on one of the cable channels. They often say truth is stranger than fiction. Here in San Angelo, that can definitely be true. The...
Traffic detoured due to chemical spill in Rising Star
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing […]
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Tom Green County jail logs: October 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
