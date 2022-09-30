Read full article on original website
Related
California Water Woes Continue and USDA Fertilizer Funding
**California’s bleak 2021-22 water year officially ended September 30, without much hope for a better year ahead. The California Department of Water Resources says another parched year may be in the works thanks to a continuing La Niña atmospheric phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which generally means warmer, drier conditions.
Yakima Drivers See Another Spike in Gas Prices
Drivers in Central and Eastern Washington are seeing another spike in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy says average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 38.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in...
Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington
The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
Would Washingtonians Survive a Natural Disaster Today? What to Know.
Should a natural disaster strike in Washington or Oregon, would you survive?. Are you prepared for such an event? Whether it's a storm, earthquake, volcano eruption, drought, or landslide, are you confident that you and your loved ones would get through the event?. What should be in your emergency preparation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Walnut Forecast Down Slightly and Vilsack on ReConnect Program
**California’s walnut crop, now in harvest, is forecast at 720,000 tons, which would be down by 1% from last year. However, California Walnut Board and Commission CEO Robert Verloop said the industry consensus is that the yield may be significantly higher, likely between 775,000 to 800,000 tons. California produces...
9 Ways to Say You’re From Washington State Without Saying It
We stumbled across a Reddit sub thread comment that said, "It drives me crazy that the N and W don't correspond to the cardinal directions on the arrow correctly." Well, I'll be darned, they are right and I never gave it one thought because I don't think about stuff like that. Living in the Pacific Northwest means you sometimes have a nonchalant, carefree attitude when it comes to things like, DIRECTIONS, and LOGIC. That's one way how you can tell if someone is from Washington state without them actually saying it.
Ca. Produces Despite Drought & NCBA Disappointed in Executive Order
**Despite water shortages and continued drought in 2021, California farms and ranches took in $51.1 billion in cash receipts, a 3.6% increase over 2020. That’s according to newly published 2021 ag production statistics from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. According to the report, California’s top value commodities...
The Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs you can Work in Washington
They tell you to do something you love and you'll never work a day in your life, what happens when the thing you love is more dangerous than a normal 9 to 5? Well, Washington State is the home to some pretty dangerous jobs, ones that could cost you body parts or even worse, your life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Tv Series may be based on Famous Mels Hole in Washington
If you live in Washington, or Eastern Washington, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mels Hole. Back in the '70s, a man called into a local Yakima radio station, claiming to have a supernatural hole on his property. Over time people became suspicious of his findings. He had claimed animals had died on the property and been pushed into the hole only to be back to life the following day roaming his land.
California Wild Rice Production and Fuel Prices Drop Again
**It’s been 50 years since wild rice was first cultivated in California and today, the state produces half of the world’s supply. California farmers once grew as much as 20,000 acres of wild rice, but that’s down now to 9-to-10,000 acres. Water shortages are forcing many farmers...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
What Is Car Camping and Where Can You Do It Near Tri-Cities?
I've lived in Washington for 8 years, and I've NEVER been camping, yet. My husband, Jeff, and I love camping and have a pop-up. However, it's currently parked in a relative's driveway in Madison, Wisconsin. So, what is car camping and where can we do it near Tri-Cities?. We car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TOP 3 Weird Things We’ve Always Wanted to Do in WA But Haven’t
TOP 3 Weird Things We’ve Always Wanted to Do in WA But Haven't. Washington state is home to some of the best coffee, food, and outdoor activities in America. There are many delights that we’ve always wanted to do in Washington but haven’t gotten around to doing yet. Which ones of these 3 weird things have you been able to do in Washington?
The Top 5 Pumpkin Spice Treats In Washington
Pumpkin Spice has taken over the world again this Fall, people go absolutely bonkers for anything Pumpkin spiced during this time of year. We wanted to take a look at seeing the most popular Pumpkin spiced items that are selling around Washington. This list will look at a few of...
2 Washington Restaurants Named Among the Best in the USA by NYT
Both of these Washington state restaurants, Matia and Off Alley, were named amongst USA's best "must-try" restaurants by the New York Times. Have you been to these 2 posh Washington restaurants yet?. Off Alley is located in Seattle and Matia Kitchen & Bar can be found in Eastsound, Washington, which...
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
Did You Install That Child Safety Seat Correctly Yakima?
This is child passenger safety week in the state of Washington and if you have a child authorities want to make sure your child is safe. Nikki Sandino, a Community Service officer with the Yakima Police Department says many parents struggle with the best time kids should be in a car seat.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0