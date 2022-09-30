ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

California Water Woes Continue and USDA Fertilizer Funding

**California’s bleak 2021-22 water year officially ended September 30, without much hope for a better year ahead. The California Department of Water Resources says another parched year may be in the works thanks to a continuing La Niña atmospheric phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which generally means warmer, drier conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers See Another Spike in Gas Prices

Drivers in Central and Eastern Washington are seeing another spike in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy says average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 38.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
News Talk KIT

9 Ways to Say You’re From Washington State Without Saying It

We stumbled across a Reddit sub thread comment that said, "It drives me crazy that the N and W don't correspond to the cardinal directions on the arrow correctly." Well, I'll be darned, they are right and I never gave it one thought because I don't think about stuff like that. Living in the Pacific Northwest means you sometimes have a nonchalant, carefree attitude when it comes to things like, DIRECTIONS, and LOGIC. That's one way how you can tell if someone is from Washington state without them actually saying it.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water Resources#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Glyphosate#California Farm Bureau#Bayer
News Talk KIT

New Tv Series may be based on Famous Mels Hole in Washington

If you live in Washington, or Eastern Washington, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mels Hole. Back in the '70s, a man called into a local Yakima radio station, claiming to have a supernatural hole on his property. Over time people became suspicious of his findings. He had claimed animals had died on the property and been pushed into the hole only to be back to life the following day roaming his land.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
EPA
News Talk KIT

The Top 5 Pumpkin Spice Treats In Washington

Pumpkin Spice has taken over the world again this Fall, people go absolutely bonkers for anything Pumpkin spiced during this time of year. We wanted to take a look at seeing the most popular Pumpkin spiced items that are selling around Washington. This list will look at a few of...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Did You Install That Child Safety Seat Correctly Yakima?

This is child passenger safety week in the state of Washington and if you have a child authorities want to make sure your child is safe. Nikki Sandino, a Community Service officer with the Yakima Police Department says many parents struggle with the best time kids should be in a car seat.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy