IFLScience
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
cntraveler.com
These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements
While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
Sweden's navy says it has sent a vessel capable of "advanced diving missions" to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days
TikTok Eyes Live Shopping in US While Taking Care Of National Security Concerns
ByteDance Ltd's TikTok is launching live shopping in North America and aims to outsource its operation after its U.K. e-commerce experiments struggled to take off. Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive will likely collaborate with TikTok helping bring TikTok Shop to the U.S., the Financial Times reports. TalkShopLive will provide the underlying technology...
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Ars Technica
Ship that warned Titanic of icebergs has been found at bottom of Irish Sea
Before the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912, the ship's wireless operators received multiple warning messages of icebergs, growlers, and field ice from six other ships in the region. Now, researchers at Bangor University have identified the wreck of one of those ships in the Irish Sea: the SS Mesaba, which sank in 1918 after being torpedoed by a German submarine. It's one of 273 ships mapped and mostly identified in that 7,500-square-mile region, using a state-of-the-art technique called multibeam sonar.
BBC
Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey
Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
IFLScience
Spanish Lagoon Is Granted Personhood Status And Can Now Sue Polluters
The Mar Menor lagoon on Spain’s southeast coast has been granted personhood status by the Senate in Madrid, meaning legal action can now be taken on behalf of the threatened ecosystem against polluters. The new law is the first in Europe to bestow such rights upon a natural landscape and comes after some 640,000 Spanish citizens signed a petition calling for the lagoon to treated as a human.
Washington Examiner
Plunging pound spells cheaper UK travel for US tourists
The British pound's precipitous decline has been bad news for global markets and for the United Kingdom’s economy. But it's a silver lining, at least across the Atlantic, for travelers from the United States now getting good deals on travel. The British pound, for decades valued at more than...
satnews.com
Mediterranean + Caribbean maritime connectivity to result from an agreement between HISPASAT + Anuvu
HISPASAT has a new capacity agreement for their SATCOM services in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas with Anuvu. This multi-transponder service will be provided from HISPASAT’s orbital positions in 30º West and 61º West, which offer high quality coverage in both regions. The two companies are expanding their collaboration in the connectivity field in mobility environments, a sector in which they were already providing joint broadband services in these regions during high traffic seasons.
maritime-executive.com
Four Seasons Brand Launches New Luxury Yacht Cruise Line
Plans were announced to launch a Four Seasons branded yacht cruise line as the latest effort in the expanded ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry. Fincantieri will build the new ultra-luxury vessel which is due to begin operations at the end of 2025 as the start of Four Seasons Yachts.
cruisefever.net
Viking Celebrates Dual Christenings of Expedition Cruise Ships
Viking christened two expedition cruise ships today just days after the cruise line took delivery of their newest expedition ship, Viking Polaris. Viking Octantis was named by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer, lecturer, author and educator. Viking Polaris was named in Amsterdam by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers.
