cntraveler.com

These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements

While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Ars Technica

Ship that warned Titanic of icebergs has been found at bottom of Irish Sea

Before the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912, the ship's wireless operators received multiple warning messages of icebergs, growlers, and field ice from six other ships in the region. Now, researchers at Bangor University have identified the wreck of one of those ships in the Irish Sea: the SS Mesaba, which sank in 1918 after being torpedoed by a German submarine. It's one of 273 ships mapped and mostly identified in that 7,500-square-mile region, using a state-of-the-art technique called multibeam sonar.
BBC

Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey

Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
IFLScience

Spanish Lagoon Is Granted Personhood Status And Can Now Sue Polluters

The Mar Menor lagoon on Spain’s southeast coast has been granted personhood status by the Senate in Madrid, meaning legal action can now be taken on behalf of the threatened ecosystem against polluters. The new law is the first in Europe to bestow such rights upon a natural landscape and comes after some 640,000 Spanish citizens signed a petition calling for the lagoon to treated as a human.
Washington Examiner

Plunging pound spells cheaper UK travel for US tourists

The British pound's precipitous decline has been bad news for global markets and for the United Kingdom’s economy. But it's a silver lining, at least across the Atlantic, for travelers from the United States now getting good deals on travel. The British pound, for decades valued at more than...
satnews.com

Mediterranean + Caribbean maritime connectivity to result from an agreement between HISPASAT + Anuvu

HISPASAT has a new capacity agreement for their SATCOM services in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas with Anuvu. This multi-transponder service will be provided from HISPASAT’s orbital positions in 30º West and 61º West, which offer high quality coverage in both regions. The two companies are expanding their collaboration in the connectivity field in mobility environments, a sector in which they were already providing joint broadband services in these regions during high traffic seasons.
maritime-executive.com

Four Seasons Brand Launches New Luxury Yacht Cruise Line

Plans were announced to launch a Four Seasons branded yacht cruise line as the latest effort in the expanded ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry. Fincantieri will build the new ultra-luxury vessel which is due to begin operations at the end of 2025 as the start of Four Seasons Yachts.
cruisefever.net

Viking Celebrates Dual Christenings of Expedition Cruise Ships

Viking christened two expedition cruise ships today just days after the cruise line took delivery of their newest expedition ship, Viking Polaris. Viking Octantis was named by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer, lecturer, author and educator. Viking Polaris was named in Amsterdam by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers.
