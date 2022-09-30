Adidas Special Edition Samba Golf Shoe Review

Who doesn't love it when fashion and golf shoe design meet in perfect harmony? It's a popular new trend amongst the best golf shoes from brands like Nike and Puma to take popular sneaker designs and give them a golf overhaul. Adidas has been doing this too now for a couple of years with the Stan Smith a great example of a sneaker and golf collaboration. Now the iconic Samba silhouette has been given the golf touch to make it into one of the best looking spikeless shoes I think you can get right now. Looks all being well, how did it perform on course and is the Samba the new leader in the race to be one of the best golf sneakers available right now?

Let's start with the iconic name and silhouette this Samba golf shoe carries with it. For me, this trainer style almost has more off course appeal that on it. Out of the many golf shoes I have worn this year, the Samba garnered the most attention and positive comments from my playing partners and friends such is the familiar nature of this sneaker's silhouette. It's available in four pastel colors - halo blue, clear pink, pulse yellow, and crystal white - which very much appeals to those high summer days on the golf course.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

From a performance perspective, the Samba is a quality performance shoe in the right conditions. Bolstered by extra EVA cushioning versus the standard sneaker, this golf edition of the Samba has extra support and comfort needed for golfers walking 18 holes. The adiwear spikeless outsole performs well on and off the course and mimics the original Samba design by featuring suction cups in the forefoot, which now incorporate golf specific traction. In dry conditions, the shoe excelled by keeping a low-profile with plenty of sure footing and it's this low-profile that makes them so wearable off the course.

As good as this shoe was to play with in the warm, dry conditions of a late summer evening, I would strongly advise against wearing the Samba during the winter - this is a wholly summer shoe. That's not to say the grip on the Samba won't cope with a bit of dampness under foot. While the shoe isn't fully waterproof like some of the other best spikeless shoes , it is still water resistant meaning light amounts of water won't penetrate the shoe and will wick off the top instead. But be sure to keep that suede as dry as possible as they are difficult to wipe clean.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

One final note of caution - and this is the same with all of the best adidas shoes in our experience - is that the sizing comes up a little small. In most adidas shoes I need to go up half a size, but I found in the adidas Samba I needed to go up a full size. It's something worth noting so be sure to check returns policies at retailers when you order some!

Overall though you can't deny the style and essence of this shoe is perfect for the golfer who likes to keep it casual and show their style on and off the course. Performance in the dry is right up there with the best spikeless shoes of the year and such is the nature of the outsole and the upper, the Samba can easily be worn off the golf course as a trendy fashion sneaker.