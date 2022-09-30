Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
BBC
Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of Inter Miami's 2022 MLS season
Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain is to retire at the end of Inter Miami's 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. The 34-year-old joined Inter Miami in 2020 and hopes to help them reach the MLS play-offs in his final season. Higuain has played for Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus during his career,...
ESPN
Erik ten Hag invites Man United players to 'criticise each other' after Man City thrashing
Erik ten Hag has invited his Manchester United squad to "criticise each other" following the derby demolition at the hands of Manchester City. United's players are set to hold clear-the-air talks on Monday following the 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Potter said
Chelsea manager Graham Potter: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. "Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game.
MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
SB Nation
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
BBC
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
Erling Haaland scores record-breaking hattrick as Manchester City thrash Manchester United 6-3
Ever since his arrival at Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has broken records at an astonishing rate.
Graham Potter Gets Words Of Wisdom From Arsene Wenger
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given some advice to new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
Graham Potter Gives Honest Reaction To Thiago Silva Red Card Decision
Crystal Palace were left fuming after the Brazilian was only shown yellow.
ESPN
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation, Bayern Munich said on Saturday,. Both players were in the starting lineup in Friday's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, with Mueller also grabbing a goal. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The...
ESPN
LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield
Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
ESPN
Sydney United to track down fascist fans
Sydney United 58 are pledging to track down fascist fans as the club is hit by a catch-all notice from Australian soccer's hierarchy. Football Australia (FA) has a broad brush of sanctions available under a show-cause notice issued in the aftermath of Saturday night's Australia Cup final. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the offensive fans must be banned for life.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed
Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
BBC
Ciara Mageean: NI athlete says doping questions after breaking Irish record were 'crushing'
Ciara Mageean has said it was "crushing" for some people to raise doping questions on social media after she smashed the Irish 1500m record. Mageean took 2.22 seconds off the previous record, set by Sonia O'Sullivan 27 years ago, at a Diamond League meeting in Brussels in September. "It was...
