Premier League

BBC

Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of Inter Miami's 2022 MLS season

Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain is to retire at the end of Inter Miami's 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. The 34-year-old joined Inter Miami in 2020 and hopes to help them reach the MLS play-offs in his final season. Higuain has played for Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus during his career,...
MLS
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-2 C﻿helsea: What Potter said

Chelsea manager Graham Potter: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. "Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿rsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield

Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Sydney United to track down fascist fans

Sydney United 58 are pledging to track down fascist fans as the club is hit by a catch-all notice from Australian soccer's hierarchy. Football Australia (FA) has a broad brush of sanctions available under a show-cause notice issued in the aftermath of Saturday night's Australia Cup final. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the offensive fans must be banned for life.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed

Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
PREMIER LEAGUE

