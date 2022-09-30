Read full article on original website
Moors Murders: No remains yet found in search for Keith Bennett
Police searching for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett have said no identifiable human remains have so far been found, as excavations continue. The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s. He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his...
Duane Denny murder: Killer Nyiah Williams jailed for life after concealing body
A murderer who concealed his victim's body for weeks before dumping him by the River Thames has been jailed for life. Duane Denny's body was found in Erith, London, on 15 September 2021 after he was reported missing in Reading on 24 August. Nyiah Williams, 46, was found guilty of...
Lev Tahor: Jewish sect leaders arrested in Mexico jungle raid freed
Leaders of a Jewish sect arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and sex crimes in Mexico have been freed. Their lawyer said the pair, who are foreign citizens, were released on Thursday night for lack of evidence. It followed a mass breakout of about 20 members of the sect held...
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
Bruce Lehrmann: Trial for man accused of Australian parliament rape begins
The man accused of raping a colleague in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra has gone on trial. Former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann is charged with sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins in the office of a government minister in March 2019. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded not guilty and denies the pair...
Man stabbed in Haringey fatal fight was Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses
A man found stabbed to death in north London has been identified by police. Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, 19, was found with the stab injuries following a fight in Tottenham High Road, near Halcombe Market, in Haringey, at about 17:30 BST on Friday. Paramedics and police attended the scene, but...
George Murdoch: Reward over 1983 Aberdeen murder doubled to £50,000
A reward for information about the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 39 years ago has been doubled to £50,000 by relatives. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983. A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
Chris Kaba: Inquest opens into death of man shot by police
An inquest has been opened into the death of Chris Kaba, who was shot by armed police in south London. Coroner Andrew Harris offered his condolences to the family of the 24-year-old, who was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill on 5 September. Mr Kaba's family...
Baby 'given alcohol' in north Wales taken into care
A baby shown apparently being forced to drink alcohol on social media has been taken into care. North Wales Police said it knew of the footage, which appears to show a young child being given a clear liquid. The force said the video showed a woman pouring from a clear...
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
