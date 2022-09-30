Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November
More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
BBC
Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station
A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
BBC
The DIY gadgets that could keep your energy bill down
Hidden in an attic in Chester, a tiny computer constantly downloads local weather data from the internet and uses it to save a homeowner money. The gadget, no more than a handful of circuit boards and wiring in a small plastic case, is connected to a gas boiler. When it's warm outside, it turns the boiler flow temperature down as less energy is needed to heat the building. This is known as weather compensation.
Comments / 0