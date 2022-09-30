Hidden in an attic in Chester, a tiny computer constantly downloads local weather data from the internet and uses it to save a homeowner money. The gadget, no more than a handful of circuit boards and wiring in a small plastic case, is connected to a gas boiler. When it's warm outside, it turns the boiler flow temperature down as less energy is needed to heat the building. This is known as weather compensation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO