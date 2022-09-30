ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Jake Berry: People struggling with bills 'should get a new job'

The Conservative Party chairman has been criticised after saying people struggling with bills should get a "new job". Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry made the comments as he defended the government's mini-budget at the party's conference. Mr Berry, who also serves as Tory chairman, said households should "cut their...
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
