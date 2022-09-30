Virginia Beach Health Department to Host Free COVID-19 & Flu Vaccination Clinic on Oct. 5

​The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a FREE COVID-19 & flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

Staying healthy helps families enjoy things like events or travel. Being fully vaccinated and boosted remains our best defense to reduce the spread and diminish serious illness and hospitalization. Visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment today.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic including boosters. On Aug. 31, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization for the updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccines to be used as booster doses for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in people aged 12 years and older at least two months following a completed primary series or booster vaccination. The bivalent vaccines, also known as "updated boosters," contain RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 18 years and older.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 12 years and older. Only individuals aged 5-11 years can receive a monovalent booster dose at this time.

Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.

A consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended to decide whether to receive a second booster.

People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Flu vaccinations will be given as walk-ins only. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road

Pfizer (5-11)

Pfizer (12+)

Pfizer (Bivalent Booster 12+)

Moderna (6-11)

Moderna (12+)

Moderna (Bivalent Booster 18+)

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "Vaccines for COVID-19" page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.

NOTE: Members of the media are not permitted inside the clinic when patients are present. Members of the media may respectfully approach clinic patients outside of the clinic and talk to them if they provide consent. Media members who do not comply may be asked to leave the site. Interview requests should be sent to robert.engle@vdh.virginia.gov at least 24 hours in advance if possible.