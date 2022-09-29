ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
KOCO

Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
DALLAS, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
blackchronicle.com

Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site

DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
DALLAS, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2

Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
WFAA

Kroger & State Fair of Texas

A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!. John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save...
TEXAS STATE

