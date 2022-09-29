Read full article on original website
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Bass Reeves' Series to Shoot in Fort Worth Starting Next Month, Mayor Says
In her first annual State of the City address, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced Thursday that a six-part limited series on legendary Wild West lawman Bass Reeves would begin shooting in the city next month. Reeves, according to the Texas State Historical Association, was born to enslaved parents near...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
We ranked 6 new State Fair of Texas foods—and tell you what to skip
The annual event at Fair Park in Dallas is back with extravagant, often fried combos.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman
A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2
Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
fox4news.com
Groundbreaking Alzheimer's research in North Texas receives massive new grant
FORT WORTH - The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth received a $150 million grant for groundbreaking new Alzheimer's research. The money from the National Institute for Aging will go to one of the largest-ever studies of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Sid O'Bryant, one of the leading...
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
WFAA
Kroger & State Fair of Texas
A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!. John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save...
