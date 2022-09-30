ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Charm season 8 finale recap: Craig throws Leva out of his Christmas party

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
The finale of Southern Charm season 8 has arrived, and episode 15 goes out with a Christmas, pillow-filled bang.

After Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo’s relationship went from bad to worse last week, he uninvited his ex-girlfriend to his winter wonderland-themed party for his company, Sewing Down South. Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo from Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House , came to Charleston for the occasion.

Despite having had her own encounters with Naomie , she didn’t think that disinviting her was the best move. “I think you not inviting her is like a bit harsh, and makes you look petty and you’re not,” Paige said, noting that she thinks Craig should call Naomie and reinvite her to extend an olive branch, but not to be friends. Craig agreed, and called Naomie to invite her again.

Shep Rose sat down with his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. The conversation started out sweet with Shep expressing how much he enjoys being with her. Then it took a turn. “This is gonna sound crazy, but I’ve just been thinking about it,” Shep said. “I love us together, I really do. So I want you to quit your job.” This was something that Shep brought up to Austen Kroll two episodes ago, and he was very against it. But that wasn’t all, Shep wanted them to take $30,000 of his money, put it into a joint account and travel the world and return when that money runs out. Taylor seemed caught off guard and didn’t want to feel like she was living on his dime. The two left it as she would think about it.

The group showed up and dressed the festive part for Craig’s holiday party. Naomie and Venita Aspen came face-to-face after a poor ending to the St Simons Island trip . As a refresher, Naomie got upset that Venita was taking Craig’s side after he blasted her for giving a suggestion to the group . Naomie had told Venita to shut up, which upset her. Naomie didn’t want to talk to Venita at the party, but the two eventually had a conversation.

Craig threw a winter wonderland-themed holiday party for his company, Sewing Down South. (Image credit: Bravo)

“We’ve known each other a long time, but I realize like there’s just not a deep friendship there,” Naomie said. “But are you trying for the deep friendship or no?” Venita asked. Naomie felt like when she was in an uncomfortable position with Craig, Venita didn’t do anything. It was clear that Naomie had made up her mind and didn’t want to talk it through. “Right now, we are not friends,” Naomie said and walked away, resulting in Venita left in tears.

Craig chose not to have assigned seating at the party, which caused a bit of confusion when it was time to sit for the dinner portion of the evening. He told Naomie that she, along with Leva Bonaparte, had to sit at another table away from all of their friends. It made Naomie feel like it was a tit for tat scenario where he invited her to the party, but wasn’t allowing her to sit with everyone else. Craig caught wind of Naomie and Leva talking about it, and said they were throwing a “hissy fit.”

At the main table, Madison LeCroy, Austen’s ex-girlfriend, started bad-mouthing Leva. “I don’t think Leva got the dress code memo", she jabbed. Olivia, Austen’s current love interest, overheard the commentary and didn’t like the mean girl vibes.

During dessert, Leva went over to talk to Craig’s team, some of which she personally knew, and talked about how Craig was out of line. “Amanda, you don’t have to talk to her. She’s acting like a child,” Craig said. “Leva, you can actually leave if you want. You’re acting like a child, you’re making this all about you, and this is actually about me and my business and my team. But it’s starting to get to the point that you should probably leave, because you made it all about you.” He then referenced her “hissy fits,” to which she said that was because he was so rude.

Craig asked Leva to leave, but the argument kept going. “I also have a business on the same street as these people, the people who actually run your business, not you, you clown,” Leva said, and got up from her seat. Craig said that he would have security escort her out or she could leave. She left the party and called him a loser on the way out.

Madison seemed to love the drama of it all and was laughing at the situation. “You’re such a *****,” Olivia said, and got up from the table. “Good talking to you.” “You too,” Madison replied. Olivia stormed off and flipped Madison off. Merry Christmas, everyone?

We learned that Shep and Taylor, who did end up quitting her job, traveled the world together three months later. However, once they returned to Charleston, the couple broke up.

Part 1 of the Southern Charm season 8 reunion airs next Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

Leva is a know-it-all and annoying. I think they were wrong to cast her on the show. Her and Venita. Both are irritating. And get that plastic surgery nightmare whatever her name is it starts with an "M" off the show.

