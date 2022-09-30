miR-30c plays diagnostic and prognostic roles and mediates epithelial"“mesenchymal transition (EMT) and proliferation of gliomas by affecting Notch1

Read full article on original website
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
A Dataset of 3D Structural and Simulated Transport Properties of Complex Porous Media
Physical processes that occur within porous materials have wide-ranging applications including - but not limited to - carbon sequestration, battery technology, membranes, oil and gas, geothermal energy, nuclear waste disposal, water resource management. The equations that describe these physical processes have been studied extensively; however, approximating them numerically requires immense computational resources due to the complex behavior that arises from the geometrically-intricate solid boundary conditions in porous materials. Here, we introduce a new dataset of unprecedented scale and breadth, DRP-372: a catalog of 3D geometries, simulation results, and structural properties of samples hosted on the Digital Rocks Portal. The dataset includes 1736 flow and electrical simulation results on 217 samples, which required more than 500 core years of computation. This data can be used for many purposes, such as constructing empirical models, validating new simulation codes, and developing machine learning algorithms that closely match the extensive purely-physical simulation. This article offers a detailed description of the contents of the dataset including the data collection, simulation schemes, and data validation.
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Uniformly aligned flexible magnetic films from bacterial nanocelluloses for fast actuating optical materials
Naturally derived biopolymers have attracted great interest to construct photonic materials with multi-scale ordering, adaptive birefringence, chiral organization, actuation and robustness. Nevertheless, traditional processing commonly results in non-uniform organization across large-scale areas. Here, we report magnetically steerable uniform biophotonic organization of cellulose nanocrystals decorated with superparamagnetic nanoparticles with strong magnetic susceptibility, enabling transformation from helicoidal cholesteric (chiral nematic) to uniaxial nematic phase with near-perfect orientation order parameter of 0.98 across large areas. We demonstrate that magnetically triggered high shearing rate of circular flow exceeds those for conventional evaporation-based assembly by two orders of magnitude. This high rate shearing facilitates unconventional unidirectional orientation of nanocrystals along gradient magnetic field and untwisting helical organization. These translucent magnetic films are flexible, robust, and possess anisotropic birefringence and light scattering combined with relatively high optical transparency reaching 75%. Enhanced mechanical robustness and uniform organization facilitate fast, multimodal, and repeatable actuation in response to magnetic field, humidity variation, and light illumination.
Recent progress in palladium-nonmetal nanostructure development for fuel cell applications
Developing highly efficient and durable electrocatalysts plays a central role in realizing a broad range of fuel cell application. Palladium (Pd)-nonmetal nanostructures, as a special class of Pd-based alloys, have exhibited diversified advantages for fuel cell reactions. In this minireview, the most recent progress in the synthesis of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures and their applications in fuel cells are reviewed. First, the merits and advantages of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures are clarified. Next, strategies for enhancing the performance of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures are summarized by demonstrating the most typical examples. It is expected that this review will generate more research interest in the development of more advanced Pd-nonmetal nanocatalysts.
Tissue-specific impacts of aging and genetics on gene expression patterns in humans
Age is the primary risk factor for many common human diseases. Here, we quantify the relative contributions of genetics and aging to gene expression patterns across 27 tissues from 948 humans. We show that the predictive power of expression quantitative trait loci is impacted by age in many tissues. Jointly modelling the contributions of age and genetics to transcript level variation we find expression heritability (h2) is consistent among tissues while the contribution of aging varies by >20-fold with \({R}_{{{{{{{{\rm{age}}}}}}}}}^{2} \; > \;{h}^{2}\) in 5 tissues. We find that while the force of purifying selection is stronger on genes expressed early versus late in life (Medawar's hypothesis), several highly proliferative tissues exhibit the opposite pattern. These non-Medawarian tissues exhibit high rates of cancer and age-of-expression-associated somatic mutations. In contrast, genes under genetic control are under relaxed constraint. Together, we demonstrate the distinct roles of aging and genetics on expression phenotypes.
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
Blood levels of T-Cell Receptor Excision Circles (TRECs) provide an index of exposure to traumatic stress in mice and humans
Exposure to stress triggers biological changes throughout the body. Accumulating evidence indicates that alterations in immune system function are associated with the development of stress-associated illnesses such as major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, increasing interest in identifying immune markers that provide insight into mental health. Recombination events during T-cell receptor rearrangement and T-cell maturation in the thymus produce circular DNA fragments called T-cell receptor excision circles (TRECs) that can be utilized as indicators of thymic function and numbers of newly emigrating T-cells. Given data suggesting that stress affects thymus function, we examined whether blood levels of TRECs might serve as a quantitative peripheral index of cumulative stress exposure and its physiological correlates. We hypothesized that chronic stress exposure would compromise thymus function and produce corresponding decreases in levels of TRECs. In male mice, exposure to chronic social defeat stress (CSDS) produced thymic involution, adrenal hypertrophy, and decreased levels of TRECs in blood. Extending these studies to humans revealed robust inverse correlations between levels of circulating TRECs and childhood emotional and physical abuse. Cell-type specific analyses also revealed associations between TREC levels and blood cell composition, as well as cell-type specific methylation changes in CD4T"‰+"‰and CD8T"‰+"‰cells. Additionally, TREC levels correlated with epigenetic age acceleration, a common biomarker of stress exposure. Our findings demonstrate alignment between findings in mice and humans and suggest that blood-borne TRECs are a translationally-relevant biomarker that correlates with, and provides insight into, the cumulative physiological and immune-related impacts of stress exposure in mammals.
Protist impacts on marine cyanovirocell metabolism
The fate of oceanic carbon and nutrients depends on interactions between viruses, prokaryotes, and unicellular eukaryotes (protists) in a highly interconnected planktonic food web. To date, few controlled mechanistic studies of these interactions exist, and where they do, they are largely pairwise, focusing either on viral infection (i.e., virocells) or protist predation. Here we studied population-level responses of Synechococcus cyanobacterial virocells (i.e., cyanovirocells) to the protist Oxyrrhis marina using transcriptomics, endo- and exo-metabolomics, photosynthetic efficiency measurements, and microscopy. Protist presence had no measurable impact on Synechococcus transcripts or endometabolites. The cyanovirocells alone had a smaller intracellular transcriptional and metabolic response than cyanovirocells co-cultured with protists, displaying known patterns of virus-mediated metabolic reprogramming while releasing diverse exometabolites during infection. When protists were added, several exometabolites disappeared, suggesting microbial consumption. In addition, the intracellular cyanovirocell impact was largest, with 4.5- and 10-fold more host transcripts and endometabolites, respectively, responding to protists, especially those involved in resource and energy production. Physiologically, photosynthetic efficiency also increased, and together with the transcriptomics and metabolomics findings suggest that cyanovirocell metabolic demand is highest when protists are present. These data illustrate cyanovirocell responses to protist presence that are not yet considered when linking microbial physiology to global-scale biogeochemical processes.
High-fat diet induces depression-like phenotype via astrocyte-mediated hyperactivation of ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens
Comorbidity exists between metabolic disorders and depressive syndrome with unclear mechanisms. To characterize the causal relationship, we adopted a 12-week high-fat diet (HFD) to induce metabolic disorder and depressive phenotypes in mice. Initially, we identified an enhanced glutamatergic input in the nucleus accumbens of HFD mice. Retrograde tracing and chemogenetic inhibition showed that the hyperactive ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens determined the exhibition of depression-like behavior in HFD mice. Using lentiviral knockdown and overexpression approaches, we proved that HFD-induced downregulation of glial glutamate transporters, GLAST and GLT-1, contributed to the observed circuit maladaptations and subsequent depression-like behaviors. Finally, we identified a potential therapeutic agent, riluzole, which could mitigate the HFD-induced behavioral deficits by normalizing the expressions of GLAST and GLT-1 and ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens. Overall, astrocyte-mediated disturbance in glutamatergic transmission underlies the metabolic disorder-related depressive syndrome and represents a therapeutic target for this subtype of depressive mood disorders.
Assessing the digenic model in rare disorders using population sequencing data
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. An important fraction of patients with rare disorders remains with no clear genetic diagnostic, even after whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing, posing a difficulty in giving adequate treatment and genetic counseling. The analysis of genomic data in rare disorders mostly considers the presence of single gene variants in coding regions that follow a concrete monogenic mode of inheritance. A digenic inheritance, with variants in two functionally-related genes in the same individual, is a plausible alternative that might explain the genetic basis of the disease in some cases. In this case, digenic disease combinations should be absent or underrepresented in healthy individuals. We develop a framework to evaluate the significance of digenic combinations and test its statistical power in different scenarios. We suggest that this approach will be relevant with the advent of new sequencing efforts including hundreds of thousands of samples.
Cell-specific regulation of gene expression using splicing-dependent frameshifting
Precise and reliable cell-specific gene delivery remains technically challenging. Here we report a splicing-based approach for controlling gene expression whereby separate translational reading frames are coupled to the inclusion or exclusion of mutated, frameshifting cell-specific alternative exons. Candidate exons are identified by analyzing thousands of publicly available RNA sequencing datasets and filtering by cell specificity, conservation, and local intron length. This method, which we denote splicing-linked expression design (SLED), can be combined in a Boolean manner with existing techniques such as minipromoters and viral capsids. SLED can use strong constitutive promoters, without sacrificing precision, by decoupling the tradeoff between promoter strength and selectivity. AAV-packaged SLED vectors can selectively deliver fluorescent reporters and calcium indicators to various neuronal subtypes in vivo. We also demonstrate gene therapy utility by creating SLED vectors that can target PRPH2 and SF3B1 mutations. The flexibility of SLED technology enables creative avenues for basic and translational research.
Survey of perspectives of people with inherited retinal diseases on ocular gene therapy in Australia
Many gene therapies are in development for treating people with inherited retinal diseases (IRD). We hypothesized that potential recipients of gene therapy would have knowledge gaps regarding treatment. We aimed to assess knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of genetic therapies among potential recipients with IRD, using a novel instrument we designed (Attitudes to Gene Therapy-Eye (AGT-Eye)) and their associations with demographic data, self-reported visual status, and tools assessing quality of life and attitudes toward clinical trials using a community-based cross-sectional survey of Australian adults with IRD. AGT-Eye, overall quality of life EQ-5D-5L, National Eye Institute Visual Functioning Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ-25) and Patient Attitudes to Clinical Trials (PACT-22) instruments were administered. Six hundred and eighty-one people completed the study, 51.7% women of mean age 53.5 years (SD"‰Â±"‰15.8). Most participants (91.6%) indicated they would likely accept gene therapy if it was available to them or family members. However, only 28.3% agreed that they had good knowledge of gene therapy. Most obtained information about gene therapy from the internet (49.3%). Respondents with post-graduate degrees scored highest compared to other educational levels on methods (p"‰<"‰0.001) and outcomes (p"‰="‰0.003) and were more likely to see economic value of treatment (p"‰="‰0.043). Knowledge gaps were present regarding methods and outcomes of gene therapy. This survey has shown high level of interest in the IRD community for gene therapies, and highlights areas for improved clinician and patient education.
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa leaf extracts as eco-friendly bioagents against Alternaria alternata isolate TAA-05 from tomato plant
One of the tomato's acutely devastating diseases is Alternaria leaf spot, lowering worldwide tomato production. In this study, one fungal isolate was isolated from tomatoes and was assigned to Alternaria alternata TAA-05 upon morphological and molecular analysis of the ITS region and 18SrRNA, endoPG, Alt a1, and gapdh genes. Also, Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa methanol leaf extracts (MLEs) were utilized as antifungal agents in vitro and compared to Ridomil, a reference chemical fungicide. The in vitro antifungal activity results revealed that Ridomil (2000Â Âµg/mL) showed the highest fungal growth inhibition (FGI) against A. alternata (96.29%). Moderate activity was found against A. alternata by D. viscosa and U. dioica MLEs (2000Â Âµg/mL), with an FGI value of 56.67 and 54.81%, respectively. The abundance of flavonoid and phenolic components were identified by HPLC analysis in the two plant extracts. The flavonoid compounds, including hesperidin, quercetin, and rutin were identified using HPLC in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 11.56, 10.04, and 5.14Â Âµg/mL of extract and in U. dioica MLE with concentrations of 12.45, 9.21, and 5.23Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Î±-Tocopherol and syringic acid, were also identified in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 26.13 and 13.69Â Âµg/mL, and in U. dioica MLE, with values of 21.12 and 18.33Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Finally, the bioactivity of plant extracts suggests that they play a crucial role as antifungal agents against A. alternata. Some phenolic chemicals, including coumaricÂ acid, caffeicÂ acid, ferulicÂ acid, and Î±-tocopherol, have shown that they may be utilized as environmentally friendly fungicidal compounds.
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
