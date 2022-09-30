I've been focusing a lot on the haunted, spooky, and scary attractions for this fall, which is actually so against type for me. I'm more about the "spoopy" stuff, you know, the spooky stuff that comes across in a comical and campy way. I'd rather watch The Adams Family and The Evil Dead franchise over Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Saw. I enjoy getting dressed up in funny costumes like a giant Pac Man or an inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. I love setting up my lawn to be a fun and exciting stop for trick-or-treaters. Come on, life is scary enough as it is, I don't need to go out and intentionally terrify myself. It looks like Monroe has the perfect event for families, children, and people like me, a No-Scare Halloween.

MONROE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO