New York City, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The MTA Now Has Their Very Own Subway-Themed Sub

Hungry? Maybe you can bring one of these aboard for your next long ride? The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new idea to get more people to take the subway. Subway sandwiches. Sources say the MTA has teamed up with two of New York's most famous delis for a new creation. And while it's probably not the healthiest thing you could eat, it actually looks quite delicious.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY

We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY

Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents

It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
PORT JERVIS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Boo-Free Zone! No-Scare Halloween Offered for Families in Monroe

I've been focusing a lot on the haunted, spooky, and scary attractions for this fall, which is actually so against type for me. I'm more about the "spoopy" stuff, you know, the spooky stuff that comes across in a comical and campy way. I'd rather watch The Adams Family and The Evil Dead franchise over Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Saw. I enjoy getting dressed up in funny costumes like a giant Pac Man or an inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. I love setting up my lawn to be a fun and exciting stop for trick-or-treaters. Come on, life is scary enough as it is, I don't need to go out and intentionally terrify myself. It looks like Monroe has the perfect event for families, children, and people like me, a No-Scare Halloween.
MONROE, NY
