Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
The MTA Now Has Their Very Own Subway-Themed Sub
Hungry? Maybe you can bring one of these aboard for your next long ride? The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new idea to get more people to take the subway. Subway sandwiches. Sources say the MTA has teamed up with two of New York's most famous delis for a new creation. And while it's probably not the healthiest thing you could eat, it actually looks quite delicious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY
We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
Attention Commuters: All the New Changes Coming to Penn Station
For those Hudson Valley residents to rely on mass transit to commute down to New York City, things will start to look (even more) different in one of the busiest transportation hubs in the country. Announcement for Penn Station Renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced "world-class' changes coming to Penn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
In a Shocking Turn of Events, Study Finds New Yorkers to be Some of the Most Polite Drivers?
We've all had some bad encounters on the roads around here. Whether it's someone tailgating you or giving you the finger, New York has a bit of a reputation for its hostile drivers. But is it all necessarily true? According to one recent study, New Yorkers actually might be some of the country's most polite drivers?
The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY
Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents
It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
Boo-Free Zone! No-Scare Halloween Offered for Families in Monroe
I've been focusing a lot on the haunted, spooky, and scary attractions for this fall, which is actually so against type for me. I'm more about the "spoopy" stuff, you know, the spooky stuff that comes across in a comical and campy way. I'd rather watch The Adams Family and The Evil Dead franchise over Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Saw. I enjoy getting dressed up in funny costumes like a giant Pac Man or an inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. I love setting up my lawn to be a fun and exciting stop for trick-or-treaters. Come on, life is scary enough as it is, I don't need to go out and intentionally terrify myself. It looks like Monroe has the perfect event for families, children, and people like me, a No-Scare Halloween.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0