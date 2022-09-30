Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Smyrna dominates Central in 3A clash
SMYRNA, Del. – The Eagles defense pitched its third shutout in four games, defeating Sussex Central 22-0 at home Friday night. Yamir Knight scored all three of Smyrna’s touchdowns. Two on the ground, and one on the pass from senior quarterback Brian Wright.
WMDT.com
Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle
DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
Dover Dominates in 72nd Playing of the Civil War Game
Hurricane Ian was looming in Dover when Caesar Rodney visited Dover High School for a noon kickoff on Saturday. The wind was gusting, and a slight drizzle was falling, but these two teams were ready to play the 72nd version of the Civil War battle. This rivalry began back in 1935 but became an annual event in 1961. There’s ... Read More
WMDT.com
Tech stuns previously-unbeaten Lake Forest
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Tech stunned the Lake Forest Spartans, 33-30, Friday night in Georgetown. Lake Forest came into the game with a 3-0 record, while Sussex Tech had struggled to a 1-3 start, including three games scoring 7 points-or-fewer.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
A New Weekend: Huge Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Set for Georgetown Oct. 27-29
GEORGETOWN, DE – A new kind of weekend. Inclement weather forecasted from Hurricane Ian throughout the weekend postponed the 50th anniversary Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race originally scheduled for Oct. 1 at Georgetown Speedway. The event will now kick off the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend on Thursday, Oct. 27.
capemayvibe.com
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
Cape Gazette
DSU Invitational a success at Kings Creek CC
The Delaware State University women’s golf team held the first Hornets’ Classic at the Creek invitational tournament Sept. 19-20 at Kings Creek Country Club. Sixty-five golfers from 11 colleges and universities played in the two-day, 54-hole competition. “It was just fantastic – a great event,” said Hornets head...
Cape Gazette
Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash on North Dupont Boulevard, near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police say North Dupont Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
WBOC
DSP Investigating Serious Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
theracingbiz.com
Delaware Park turf course dedicated to John Mooney
The seven-furlong turf course was dedicated to John E. Mooney, the former Executive Director of Racing, at Delaware Park today. The dedication ceremony took place after the eighth race as part of the special twelve race Owners Day card. The long-time racing executive officially retired on August 1, 2022. “This...
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Federal Bistro & Fritter
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.- Menus change on Delmarva as often as seasons do that’s why the Foodie Team had to re-visit their friends at the Federal Fritter & Bistro to see what new treats and specials they’re offering. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Federal Fritter and Bistro...
Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage donates to local elementary schools
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 each to Long Neck Elementary School and Georgetown Middle School. “We are so grateful to not only be able to serve our local community, but also have the resources available to give...
