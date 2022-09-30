Read full article on original website
Report: Browns add pass rusher to defensive mix
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad.
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
Browns cut safety, bring back familiar face
The Cleveland Browns have officially waived safety Richard LeCounte III, the team announced on Monday.
‘Grateful’ Myles Garrett speaks after crash
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters for the first time following his Monday afternoon crash.
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Browns at Falcons: Picks for Sunday’s game in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns travel to Atlanta to play both their second road game and their second NFC South game of the season. The Browns are 2-1 and can remain in first place in the AFC North while Atlanta, at 1-2, is seeking their second win in a row after beating Seattle last week.
