AWSOM Pet of the Week - Chico
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a cat named Chico. Chico is a 5-year-old, adult Domestic Shorthair cat.
'They need help': Local animal shelter asks for donations for animals in need after Hurricane Ian
LANGHORNE, Pa. - Local animal shelters are doing everything they can to assist furry friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian and they are seeking help. "I reached out to shelters in south Florida and somebody called me back instantly. Her voice was cracking. They need help, they’re running out of food!" owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center Liz Carpino said.
When Phoenixville Couple Left Free Flowers on Their Front Porch, They Didn’t Expect Such Poppy-ular Results
After Rob and Jen Jones placed extra flowers on the porch of their Phoenixville home for anyone to take in the summer of 2017, a few kind neighbors left payments in exchange for the otherwise-free bouquets. The husband and wife soon realized the potential that sat before them, and it...
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
Rosanna’s Restaurant renamed with new concept ahead of grand opening
The former Rosanna’s Restaurant in Bethlehem is planned to reopen under a new name and with a new menu. The restaurant will be called Rosa’s Corner and will offer a fusion of New York-style deli favorites, including handmade bagels, matzoh ball soup, challah and chopped salads; and a full bar, according to a post on the restaurant’s renamed Facebook account.
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
Animal rescue: 'Lucky' kitten rescued by attentive driver in Pennsylvania
Mechanics got the car on a lift and freed the scared little feline, who was stuck in the undercarriage.
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Easton Garlic Fest returns for 19th edition in and around Centre Square (PHOTOS)
Easton Garlic Fest took over Easton’s Centre Square on Saturday for the first day of the two-day event this weekend. The rain held off for the most part, so as to not stink up garlic lovers’ opportunities to enjoy the pungent event.
Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities
Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
N. Catty police chief urges folks to remain vigilant over loose, ‘dangerous’ dogs
North Catasauqua’s police chief is urging the public to remain vigilant over what he described as loose, dangerous dogs attacking residents and domestic pets. Police Chief Christopher Wolfer took to the department’s Facebook page Thursday to release a statement about two separate incidents this month involving the dogs. Wolfer did not state the breed of the animals in his statement.
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday.Image via iStock. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
‘This was not going to be the end of my life’
PLAINS TWP. — Monica Horvath did all the right things. “I was very healthy. Very active. Always ate and followed a heal
Florida shelter animals displaced by Hurricane Ian to arrive in New Jersey
A plane full of animals is expected at Morristown Airport this morning from Florida.
Lehigh Valley marching bands are duly noted in annual festival (PHOTOS)
Misty weather and threatening clouds did not wash out the fun and talent on display at a regional marching band festival Saturday night. Ten high school marching bands and two college marching bands participated in the 44th annual Festival of Marching Bands in Bangor. The event was sponsored by the...
Beagle finds new home in Ambler after being born in research facility
An Ambler family has adopted a beagle that was born in a research facility. 6ABC Action News visited the family and learned how the dog is adjusting to his new home.
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
