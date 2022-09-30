ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They need help': Local animal shelter asks for donations for animals in need after Hurricane Ian

LANGHORNE, Pa. - Local animal shelters are doing everything they can to assist furry friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian and they are seeking help. "I reached out to shelters in south Florida and somebody called me back instantly. Her voice was cracking. They need help, they’re running out of food!" owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center Liz Carpino said.
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
N. Catty police chief urges folks to remain vigilant over loose, ‘dangerous’ dogs

North Catasauqua’s police chief is urging the public to remain vigilant over what he described as loose, dangerous dogs attacking residents and domestic pets. Police Chief Christopher Wolfer took to the department’s Facebook page Thursday to release a statement about two separate incidents this month involving the dogs. Wolfer did not state the breed of the animals in his statement.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
