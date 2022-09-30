Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend
Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
Franco Dragone, creator of Cirque shows Mystère and ‘O’ dies at 69
Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and "O," has died at 69 while in Egypt.
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
MSG Sphere Is Testing, F1 Dates Announced, The Airport’s “Secret” Tunnel & $27 Drinks the New Norm?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including an update on the MSG Sphere and the date for Formula 1 Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas
Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event
It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas
A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs. The...
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas
The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
Desert Inn Implosion
The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel's penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year's Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased.
Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Where to Watch and Stream I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas Free Online
Best sites to watch I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas on this page.
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
