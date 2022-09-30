Read full article on original website
IGN
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
IGN
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
IGN
Dazzle Beach
This Disney Dreamlight Valley location guide will detail everything you need to know about Dazzle Beach, including the critters and characters you'll find when exploring the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more. Dazzle Beach Overview. Looking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Spore Knight Boss Guide
After making your way through the three levels in the Mushroom Mines, you'll need to defeat Shovel Knight Dig's opening boss, Spore Knight. While there is a chance you can miss other boss battles depending on the procedurally-generated environments in your given run, with the rare exception of purchasing a shortcut, you'll always need to take down Spore Knight.
IGN
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
IGN
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
IGN
Conellu Dolls
This page is part of IGN's Harvestella Wiki guide and contains everything you need to know about the collectibles known as Conellu Dolls, including what they are and how many of them are out there. This section of our Harvestella Wiki Guide will also include an interactive checklist to help you mark off each Conellu Doll you have found.
IGN
How Star Trek: Picard Created the USS Stargazer
Check out this exclusive clip from the brand new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD extra features. The piece digs into the creation of the U.S.S. Stargazer, the state-of-the-art starship from Season 2 that is captained by Cristobal "Chris" Rios (Santiago Cabrera). In the featurette, the team discusses...
IGN
Peaceful Meadow
The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
IGN
10 Best Horror Anime of All Time
As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.
IGN
Dojo Battle: Rawiri
Welcome to the Dojo of Mokupuni. The Dojo Battle: Rawiri section of this IGN Temtem walkthrough and guide will break down everything you need to know about this dojo master including his squad and what moves you can expect from his Temtem. When you enter the dojo, hop across the...
IGN
10 Most Enchanting Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable anime characters, and legions of fans. But if you want to venture outside of the classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura, where should you venture? This list is not only a definitive ranking of the best that the magical girl anime genre has to offer but will also hopefully introduce you to some new faves, underseen gems, and contemporary offerings to fill that magical girl-shaped hole in your life. So get ready for witches, cat DNA, magical rods, and more!
IGN
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
Where You Can Find Netherite In Minecraft
"Minecraft," the indie gem created by a single person that went on to become the best-selling game of all time, is still going strong with almost 140 million monthly users as of April 2021 (via GameSpot). "Minecraft" has remained ahead of the competition thanks, in part, to regular updates that debut a new batch of content ranging from cosmetic to meta-changing block mechanics. These additions are completely free and require no extra purchases, keeping players supplied with new elements to explore.
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
How to Get the Goat Simulator Skin in Fortnite
Goat Simulator fans rejoice! On Sept 29 it was revealed that Pilgor, the titular Goat Simulator protagonist, will be causing havoc for players in Fortnite in the form of a new outfit. If you're looking to get this wacky goat skin, don't worry: We've got you covered. Goat Simulator 3...
IGN
Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing Guide
Track down hidden blessings and treasures in Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing, one of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events, and earn some decorations for your charity stall in the process. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about this part of the Of Ballads and Brews event and where to find every Fecund Hamper.
IGN
House Of The Dragon - Episode 7 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for Episode 7 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Oct. 2, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Knives and forks ready, because this week’s House Of The Dragon is a banquet, positively overflowing...
