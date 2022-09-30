Read full article on original website
A Member Of “The Three Amigos,” Bishop Fiorenza Leaves Behind Legacy Of Social Advocacy, Commitment To Serving Others
Longtime bishop of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, Joseph A. Fiorenza was laid to rest Thursday in Houston, with hundreds of clergy from across the nation in attendance. He served as bishop, archbishop and archbishop emeritus for the diocese. He was a longtime crusader for civil rights and social justice. His funeral mass, which was held at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown, was the last of three full days of events to memorialize the 91 year old.
papercitymag.com
Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie
Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
2 women involved in Houston's first sit-in demonstration speak with ABC13 to commemorate 62 years
The TSU students didn't stop there. They protested the end of segregation across the Houston area, even stopping at City Hall.
glasstire.com
Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed
In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
EPA Offers Patronizing Tips to Contaminated Houston Suburb
Residents in the Houston suburbs of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens are angered by a slew of EPA notices that arrived on their front porches in late September, offering them tips to avoid the top soil, ground soil and ground water—all of which tested positive in 42 separate samples on Sept. 23 for unsafe amounts of the cancer-causing compound known as dioxin. The toxin’s prevalence in the area is due to the Union Pacific rail yard, where workers had been using the toxin to treat wood for decades, according to the Houston Chronicle, though the rail yard has denied total accountability. Residents are looking for action, a path forward on a complete clean up or the possibility of being bought out. Meanwhile, the EPA’s guidance comes as a slap in the face to lifelong residents—don’t eat chicken eggs out of your yard, don’t let your children play in the dirt, make sure to take a shower after gardening.Read it at Houston Chronicle
5 great Houston patios with live music weeknights and weekends
Vibe out in these restaurants' outdoor spaces with DJs, jazz, zydeco, mariachi bands and more.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
stthom.edu
“A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?" Presentation at Clergy Lunch
Twenty-two priests from around the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston attended the first in a series of educational Clergy Lunches on campus sponsored by Catholic Studies. UST's Kevin Stuart, director of Catholic Studies, assistant professor of Political Science, and director of the Master's in Public Policy and Administration, spoke on the topic of “A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?”
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands
Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The New York Times snubs Houston restaurants: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
The best coffee in Texas can be found in Houston, Food & Wine says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that's cool too, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
Click2Houston.com
THEA calls on state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward
The Texas Health and Environmental Alliance (THEA) held a press conference Thursday to call on the state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward. Ronald Harden, 59, grew up in the Fifth Ward, not far from the Union Pacific railyard....
