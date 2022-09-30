ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

A Member Of “The Three Amigos,” Bishop Fiorenza Leaves Behind Legacy Of Social Advocacy, Commitment To Serving Others

Longtime bishop of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, Joseph A. Fiorenza was laid to rest Thursday in Houston, with hundreds of clergy from across the nation in attendance. He served as bishop, archbishop and archbishop emeritus for the diocese. He was a longtime crusader for civil rights and social justice. His funeral mass, which was held at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown, was the last of three full days of events to memorialize the 91 year old.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

EPA Offers Patronizing Tips to Contaminated Houston Suburb

Residents in the Houston suburbs of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens are angered by a slew of EPA notices that arrived on their front porches in late September, offering them tips to avoid the top soil, ground soil and ground water—all of which tested positive in 42 separate samples on Sept. 23 for unsafe amounts of the cancer-causing compound known as dioxin. The toxin’s prevalence in the area is due to the Union Pacific rail yard, where workers had been using the toxin to treat wood for decades, according to the Houston Chronicle, though the rail yard has denied total accountability. Residents are looking for action, a path forward on a complete clean up or the possibility of being bought out. Meanwhile, the EPA’s guidance comes as a slap in the face to lifelong residents—don’t eat chicken eggs out of your yard, don’t let your children play in the dirt, make sure to take a shower after gardening.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Cancer#Medical Services#General Health#Uthealth Houston#The University Of Chicago#Mcgovern Medical School
stthom.edu

“A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?" Presentation at Clergy Lunch

Twenty-two priests from around the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston attended the first in a series of educational Clergy Lunches on campus sponsored by Catholic Studies. UST's Kevin Stuart, director of Catholic Studies, assistant professor of Political Science, and director of the Master's in Public Policy and Administration, spoke on the topic of “A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?”
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands

Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy