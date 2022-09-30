The United States Department of Labor is in the process of hosting the Workers’ Voice Summit, which is a three-day event in which representatives from a wide variety of industries meet to address issues with their federal counterparts. The video game industry is currently under a lot of scrutinies due to a regular stream of allegations of abuse, harassment, and terrible working conditions. Many game developers believe unionization is the only way to fix the industry’s issues.

