An Activision Quality Assurance Employee Has Asked That OSHA Conduct A Thorough Examination Of The Video Game Industry

The United States Department of Labor is in the process of hosting the Workers’ Voice Summit, which is a three-day event in which representatives from a wide variety of industries meet to address issues with their federal counterparts. The video game industry is currently under a lot of scrutinies due to a regular stream of allegations of abuse, harassment, and terrible working conditions. Many game developers believe unionization is the only way to fix the industry’s issues.
LABOR ISSUES

