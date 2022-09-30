Re Emma Beddington (After 25 years of feeding other people I’ve had enough of cooking – from now on it is toast in front of the telly, 25 September), our children left home years ago, and after 63 years of marriage we quite happily have an evening meal of a boiled egg, homemade bread, blueberries (frozen, defrosted) and yoghurt. We do have a choice of meals in the freezer for other days.

U.K. ・ 5 DAYS AGO