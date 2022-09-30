Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Warning for Sea Isle
The Sea Isle City Office of Emergency Management released the following statement about the continued remnants of Hurricane Ian:. As our area continues to feel the impacts of Ian, the National Weather Service has issued updates Sunday that increase the total amount of rain and the severity of tidal flooding expected.
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Ian’s Remnants Churn Up Ocean City Surf
Ocean City may not have seen the full effects of Hurricane Ian as it continued up the coast after battering Southern Florida and leaving victims in its wake. But visitors to the barrier island Saturday watched in amazement at some of the roughest-looking seas the area has seen in a while.
FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the monarchs. They could be seen clustering in evergreens along the Cape May Point beach front (particularly near St. Peter’s Church). By Thursday they were gone. Photo by our favorite photographer, Dennis Flanagan.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
Coastal Flood Warning Issued for Cape May County Sunday
The National Weather Service has placed Cape May County under a Coastal Flood Warning for Saturday. High tide generally occurs along the back bays around 1:30pm today. Moderate tidal flooding is anticipated. There’s also a good chance moderate flooding will occur at time of high tide on Monday afternoon.
Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday
The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that “due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).”. The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m. For more information visit...
September 30, 2022
The Middle Township Committee meets Monday and may consider a resolution that would support a cannabis dispensary. On the agenda is an item to provide support for INSA Middle Township, LLC to obtain a Class V adult use retail license to a special state commission. The Committee may also approve a land sale at Monday’s…
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
N.J. police were preparing for a wild car show in Wildwood. How did it still turn deadly?
By the time the fog of spent gasoline and burnt rubber had dissipated late Saturday night, two people were dead. The vehicles descended on Wildwood quickly, part of an impromptu car show known as H2oi, H20i, or H2022, and once the mayhem reached a fever pitch, the cars fled just as fast.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
