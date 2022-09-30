ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
seaislenews.com

Coastal Flood Warning for Sea Isle

The Sea Isle City Office of Emergency Management released the following statement about the continued remnants of Hurricane Ian:. As our area continues to feel the impacts of Ian, the National Weather Service has issued updates Sunday that increase the total amount of rain and the severity of tidal flooding expected.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ian’s Remnants Churn Up Ocean City Surf

Ocean City may not have seen the full effects of Hurricane Ian as it continued up the coast after battering Southern Florida and leaving victims in its wake. But visitors to the barrier island Saturday watched in amazement at some of the roughest-looking seas the area has seen in a while.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the mo…

FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the monarchs. They could be seen clustering in evergreens along the Cape May Point beach front (particularly near St. Peter’s Church). By Thursday they were gone. Photo by our favorite photographer, Dennis Flanagan.
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
987thecoast.com

Coastal Flood Warning Issued for Cape May County Sunday

The National Weather Service has placed Cape May County under a Coastal Flood Warning for Saturday. High tide generally occurs along the back bays around 1:30pm today. Moderate tidal flooding is anticipated. There’s also a good chance moderate flooding will occur at time of high tide on Monday afternoon.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday

The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that “due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).”. The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m. For more information visit...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Graphic#Regional Media News
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

It’s a rainy weekend in the Wildwoods. Head Downtown and visit the shops that are open year round! 🛍️. #dooww #shopdowntown #supportlocal #rainyday #downtownwildwood #wildwoodbythesea. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
987thecoast.com

September 30, 2022

The Middle Township Committee meets Monday and may consider a resolution that would support a cannabis dispensary. On the agenda is an item to provide support for INSA Middle Township, LLC to obtain a Class V adult use retail license to a special state commission. The Committee may also approve a land sale at Monday’s…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
delcoculturevultures.com

Do the Wildwoods in October

As the leaves start turning, you should be visiting the Wildwoods for autumn fun:. October 8 – Crest Best Run Fest – The 5th annual Crest Best Run Fest, presented by Inspira Health, is a world class running event almost entirely in the borough of Wildwood Crest, the home of DelMoSports! This event features 5 races over 2 days for runners seeking the ultimate experience and swag. For more information call 609-849-8908 or visit DelmoSports.com.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy