The Middle Township football team handed its arch rival its first loss of the season last night in the Anchor Bowl game. Middle knocked off Lower Cape May Regional, 18-12 in a game held earlier in the season due to various scheduling changes. Middle improved to 3-2 on the season while Lower Cape May fell to 4-1. Remi Rodriguez scored two touchdowns for the Panthers.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO