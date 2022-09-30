ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

orangefizz.net

Fizz Instant Reaction: Syracuse 59, Wagner 0

Following Syracuse Football’s 59-0 trouncing of Wagner, Cameron Ezeir hopped on Twitter Space to break down the game with some of the SU faithful. Plus, hear from Dino Babers, Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker and Duce Chestnut.
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
cnycentral.com

Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway

(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 2. Tuesday, October 3 will...
Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
wrvo.org

Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend

Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
