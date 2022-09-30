Read full article on original website
The mercy rule doesn’t exist in college football. Or does it? (what they’re saying off Syracuse-Wagner)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 5-0 following a 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. In an exceptional agreement between both sides at halftime, the game featured 10-minute quarters in the second half with the Orange leading 49-0. The exhibition featured a career...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Tommy DeVito puts up rare stat line at Wisconsin, and Illinois keeps winning (how SU transfers fared)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tommy DeVito had a rare statistical line Saturday, accounting for more rushing touchdowns than total rushing yards. But Illinois keeps winning, and the former Syracuse quarterback has the Illini positioned to be potential contenders in the Big Ten West. DeVito had three short touchdown keepers, all...
Fizz Instant Reaction: Syracuse 59, Wagner 0
Following Syracuse Football’s 59-0 trouncing of Wagner, Cameron Ezeir hopped on Twitter Space to break down the game with some of the SU faithful. Plus, hear from Dino Babers, Garrett Shrader, Sean Tucker and Duce Chestnut.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Syracuse football shuts out Wagner, 59-0, with a shortened 2nd half (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
Sean Tucker hits a career night, but Dino Babers makes bad call leaving him in too long (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blowout win that otherwise went according to script had a highly questionable decision by head coach Dino Babers to leave star running back Sean Tucker in the game too long. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of Syracuse football’s 59-0 win over...
Non-league football: Bishop Ludden blanks Utica Notre Dame, 41-0
Bishop Ludden started quickly and went on to score a 41-0 victory over Utica Notre Dame on Friday in a non-league game.
Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara’s relatives lose house in Hurricane Ian; GoFundMe started to help family
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Wednesday, Gerry McNamara sat glued to his television, watching as Hurricane Ian approached the coast of Florida and careened toward his uncle’s home in Fort Myers. By Friday, McNamara had learned that his family — both his uncle Norbert DeMars and his cousins, Patrick...
Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 2. Tuesday, October 3 will...
Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
Will Micron pick Clay for next semiconductor plant? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests. “We made it pretty,” Gwenn Werner said. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend
Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
While Central NY waits, Micron says it will pick site for next semiconductor plant ‘soon’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Inc.’s top executive said Thursday the company will pick the site of its next computer chip plant “soon,” an announcement that Central New York officials hope will be good news for the region. New York leaders have been working to lure a...
