American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration

30-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System
30-Day notice and request for comments. (OPM) offers the general public and other federal agencies the opportunity to comment on an existing information collection request (ICR) 3206-0272, Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System. As required by the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, amended by the Clinger-Cohen Act, OPM is soliciting comments for this collection.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Analysis Supports Legislative Action Is Vital To Keep Auto Repair Costs Down
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) released the following statement supporting two recently released white papers focused on the impact of right to repair legislation in the auto industry. The white paper "Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, H.R. 6570,"...
CARS・
uschamber.com
In Her Own Words: Kathleen Coulombe, American Council of Life Insurers VP and Women in Government Relations President
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Women Taking the Lead (WTTL) program is focused on showcasing top executive women, connecting them with a network of allies who will champion their work, and providing these leaders with professional growth opportunities to drive change in C-Suites, boardrooms, and congressional and corner offices in DC and throughout the country.
Employee Says OSHA Poster Was Tossed When Workers Began 'Asking Questions'
"I kind of fear for the employees if this basic OSHA info is being suppressed," one commenter said on Reddit.
Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers
As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
Motley Fool
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Increase protection against common challenges Mike Wells: Increase insurance coverage to protect yourself and your family against common challenges
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Part of the value of the law is to help citizens avoid many legal problems. The best legal problems are the ones which never happen. Here are two of the major challenges - and affordable steps to avoid the long-term financial impact on your family because of them.
Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage
PRNewswire/ -- , a national FMO based in. , specializing in Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act carriers, is putting a heavy emphasis on agent recruitment to continue positioning the company to deliver the anticipated post COVID-19 health insurance demand. Once the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency expires, there will be millions of Americans in need of uninterrupted care, and health insurance agents will play a vital role in providing affordable insurance options.
Rep. Scott: Committee Releases New Report about Risks of Ending Preventive Health Care Coverage Protection for Workers, Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott ( VA -03) released a new report--No Right to Deny Care. --on the significant benefits of the requirement, under the Affordable Care Act, for private health insurance plans to cover preventive care, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, cancer screenings, and other lifesaving services. The requirement is currently under threat following a federal court ruling in Braidwood Management v. Becerra to restrict which forms of preventive care must be covered by insurers.
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority: AIA To Pay $700,000 Penalty For False And Misleading Representations To Customers
(FMA) - Te Mana Tatai Hokohoko. AIA admitted to the conduct last year in court. The FMA and AIA agreed a penalty of. reflected the seriousness of the breaches. In his judgment, Justice. Michael Robinson. was satisfied a penalty of this amount was appropriate, taking into account AIA's:. * admissions.
Patent Issued for Medical claims payment methods and systems (USPTO 11443279): Electronic Commerce for Healthcare Organizations Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443279, is Electronic Commerce for. Healthcare Organizations Inc. (. Westlake, Ohio. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Agencies say insurers are pocketing wage bumps for home care workers
Hundreds of millions of dollars in state funding set aside to raise the pay of home care workers are likely to end up in the pockets of private health insurance companies, industry experts say. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an...
NIC to pay more for new insurance coverage
COEUR d'ALENE — After being dropped by its property-casualty insurer earlier this year,. has secured quotes for coverage through a different insurer with significantly higher premiums. NIC Interim Vice President for Finance. Sarah Garcia. told NIC trustees Wednesday that it's been a "long process" to get this far. "We...
3 common types of life insurance fraud
Fraud is a persistent problem for the insurance industry, and it’s one we all pay for. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud estimates it costs insurers $308.6 billion a year industrywide, leaving customers to recoup the losses with higher rates. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign...
Railroad Retirement Board: Q&A – Disability Annuities For Railroad Employees
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Railroad Retirement Act provides disability annuities for railroaders who become totally or occupationally disabled. Medicare coverage before age 65 is also available for totally disabled employees and those suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or chronic kidney disease. The following questions and answers describe...
Consumer Attorneys Applaud Governor Newsom Signing The Protect California Drivers Act Into Law
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gavin Newsom added his signature to the Protect California Drivers Act (SB 1107, Dodd) on Wednesday evening. SB 1107, which updates state law that established mandatory minimums for auto insurance policies in 1967, ensures. California. drivers are not forced to shoulder massive debt when...
Lima News
New report IDs billions in unemployment fraud
A new U.S. Department of Labor report highlights the extent of unemployment insurance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including in Ohio — a problem one of Ohio’s U.S. senators says more can and should be done about. The Department of Labor Inspector General issued a...
Amicus Brief Filed In U.S. Supreme Court Case Emphasizes Harms To People With Disabilities
WASHINGTON , Oct. 1 (TNSgov) -- The Arc, an organization that says it serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, posted the following news release:. Six leading disability advocacy organizations, with the support of. Kellogg Hansen. , have filed a "friend-of-the-court" brief in the. U.S. Supreme Court. in support of...
