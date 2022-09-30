Rep. Scott: Committee Releases New Report about Risks of Ending Preventive Health Care Coverage Protection for Workers, Families

Read full article on original website
Related
Diner ‘flabbergasted’ to find 3.5% surcharge on restaurant bill – to cover staff’s health insurance
Tipping culture and American healthcare have both come under attack on TikTok after a woman said she received a surcharge for staff insurance coverage on a recent restaurant bill. TikTok user @killjill said in a recent video that she was eating brunch at a restaurant with friends when she noticed a 3.5 per cent surcharge for “staff benefits” on her bill. She said when she asked a restaurant worker what the “staff benefits” charge was for, they told her the charge was to cover healthcare for staff at the restaurant. The TikTok user said she was “flabbergasted” that customers were...
Rep. Norcross's Legislation To Ensure Health Plans Adequately Cover Mental Health Passes House
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) released the following statement regarding his Parity Enforcement Act, which passed the House today as part of the Mental Heal Matters Act. "The law says health insurance companies need to provide parity in mental health coverage, but the reality is that...
American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. on her confirmation to lead EBSA and its responsibilities for overseeing workplace benefits, including retirement plans, life, disability income, vision, and dental insurance and other supplemental benefits. We look forward to working with her in support of policies that help workers access the financial protection and peace of mind these products provide.
National Treasury Employees Union: Federal Employees Face Increased Costs For Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Federal employees and retirees on average will pay 8.7 percent more for health insurance in 2023, according to data released Friday about the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. "These premium increases may be similar to those expected by other large employers in the private sector,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise
2023's cost of living adjustment could be huge for Social Security recipients. In 2022, a lot of the COLA was offset by higher Medicare premiums. However, a rare reduction in Medicare premiums could be coming, which would let many Social Security recipients keep the full amount of their COLAs. You’re...
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
And it couldn't have come at a better time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medicare premiums will drop next year. Here's how much you'll save.
America's seniors are getting some good news about their health care expenses for 2023, with Medicare announcing that premiums for its Part B plan will drop next year by about 3%. The drop in pricing for Medicare's Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, comes...
What Is the Highest Income for Medicaid in 2022?
While the U.S. does not have a robust national healthcare system the way many developed countries do, it does have several programs that can help certain groups cover their healthcare costs. More than...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here’s How To Check Your Gym Eligibility
The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members
Premiums, dental and Rx benefit enhancements, new allowances, a. co-branded plan, and simplified access to prescriptions offer more options for beneficiaries. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need.
Medicare study reveals confusing, complicated enrollment process
An independent survey of more than 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries reveals an enrollment process that is unjustifiably overcomplicated, outdated and, once enrolled, beneficiaries do not fully understand their plans. This may not be a surprise to anyone who has interacted with the Byzantine Medicare maze, but with enrollment approaching 20% of...
30-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System
30-Day notice and request for comments. (OPM) offers the general public and other federal agencies the opportunity to comment on an existing information collection request (ICR) 3206-0272, Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System. As required by the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, amended by the Clinger-Cohen Act, OPM is soliciting comments for this collection.
Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023
The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
Medicare’s Final Rule and You 2022
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Leah Sugar Kari is a local, licensed insurance agent and retired pharmaceutical representative. What is the Final Rule? There are many ways Medicare protects you, the Medicare beneficiary, from bait and switch tactics and unclear or misleading information about Medicare Advantage, Part D Prescription Drug Plans, and.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Analysis Supports Legislative Action Is Vital To Keep Auto Repair Costs Down
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) released the following statement supporting two recently released white papers focused on the impact of right to repair legislation in the auto industry. The white paper "Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, H.R. 6570,"...
CARS・
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0