Pre-retirees often wonder when their retirement funds can be used. For most retirement accounts, the answer is any time, but extra taxes may be incurred when withdrawing funds early. There is also an opportunity cost in the form of lost tax-advantaged investment returns that may make meeting one’s long-term retirement goals more difficult. This is the reason for the extra tax cost imposed on early withdrawals. Congress wants to discourage us from tapping retirement savings early so we do not risk running out of money in retirement. Congress also recognized that fully blocking early access to retirement accounts would discourage retirement saving, so some exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty were put in place. Here we review some of these exceptions, particularly Rule 72(t) which received an update earlier this year.

