WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
CNET

One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
The US Sun

Exact dates Social Security worth up to $4,194 is paid in October – why SSI claimants won’t get a check next month

MILLIONS of Americans will get up to $4,194 throughout the month of October. The Social Security Administration (SSA) issues monthly Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) payments. These are vital resources for over 64million retired and disabled Americans. Most seniors can start claiming Social...
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: Need retirement funds early? Remember 72(t)

Pre-retirees often wonder when their retirement funds can be used. For most retirement accounts, the answer is any time, but extra taxes may be incurred when withdrawing funds early. There is also an opportunity cost in the form of lost tax-advantaged investment returns that may make meeting one’s long-term retirement goals more difficult. This is the reason for the extra tax cost imposed on early withdrawals. Congress wants to discourage us from tapping retirement savings early so we do not risk running out of money in retirement. Congress also recognized that fully blocking early access to retirement accounts would discourage retirement saving, so some exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty were put in place. Here we review some of these exceptions, particularly Rule 72(t) which received an update earlier this year.
