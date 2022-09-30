Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather
Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County and Levitt Pavilion to host pop-up concert in Dayton
Montgomery County is partnering with Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center today 3 p.m. according to their social media page. This event is part of a community pop-up concert program powered by PNC and Kettering Health, Levitt Connect, the post said. To...
dayton.com
Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’
Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
dayton.com
Christmas Tree needed for University of Dayton
Here’s nice news: Christmas on Campus, an annual project organized by University of Dayton students, is back in business!. The last “completely normal” event was held in December 2019. “During the pandemic, the celebration continued but in a slightly different way,” explains Caitlin Walsh, a senior at the University of Dayton and member of the Decorations Committee. “In 2020 the committee worked with UD students to create small activities to send to the schools as well as writing a children’s book centered around Christmas.”
Fifth annual BoroFest to take place tomorrow at North Park
The City of Springboro is holding the fifth annual BoroFest tomorrow at North Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. according to a release from a city spokesperson. Guests can enjoy live music from The Eagles Project and the Naked Karate Girls. The release advised attendees to bring their own seating for the concert area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Fall Farm Fest set for Oct. 8-9
TROY – Looking for something to do to kick-off the fall season? Look no further than Lost Creek Reserve located at 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. This 456-acre park is the setting for Miami County Park District’s annual Fall Farm Fest. On Oct. 8 and 9 the historic Knoop Homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a hub of activity for the thousands of people who attend.
Delaware Gazette
Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park
Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Ohio woman creates stunning 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
DAYTON, Ohio — A house in Ohio has a Halloween display that's out of this world. The house designed after the popular show "Stranger Things" is located at 5323 Ormand Road in West Carrollton, just north of Miamisburg. The homeowner and designer, Amber Windle, said she's been a huge...
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
Comments / 0