Iowa Agriculture Dept.: Secretary Naig Announces Continuation Of Crop Insurance Discount Program For Cover Crops

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.

