Iowa Agriculture Dept.: Secretary Naig Announces Continuation Of Crop Insurance Discount Program For Cover Crops

State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Hurricane Ian, 2022's first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling. Louisiana's. balky property insurance market. The...
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio
Athens Messenger, The (OH) Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant. defrauded that state's Medicaid program, state Attorney General. Ken Paxton. announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State. $166 million. to release it from claims similar to those...
Legislative group discusses public school health insurance [Lewiston Tribune, Idaho]
Lewiston Morning Tribune (ID) Sep. 30—Efforts to reduce health insurance costs for public school employees could be tweaked and possibly strengthened when the. An interim working group comprised of several state lawmakers met in. Boise. to discuss the issue Thursday. No decisions were made pending the results of an...
Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London
Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
N.C. Democratic Party: Ted Budd Advertises Insurance For Domestic Abusers At His Gun Store
New reporting today has found that Congressman Budd's gun store in North Carolina. Law Shield insurance, an "insurance provider that supports gun owners who face domestic violence charges," noting that it seems Budd is "unnervingly willing to help customers who might use their guns from ProShots to hurt or threaten partners or family members." In.
Insurance rates are set to skyrocket in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
5 tips to help avoid missteps in Hurricane Ian claims
As the cleanup and damage assessments begin in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the southeast, insurance experts are emphasizing steps that can be taken to maximize insurance coverage and recovery following the immediate crisis. Most important, they say, things can be done to avoid or lessen disputes...
AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
Florida’s insurance woes could make Ian’s economic wrath even worse
The economic devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to put further pressure on the state’s fragile insurance system. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Fraud expert warns Florida homeowners about Hurricane Ian scams
An expert on insurance fraud is warning Florida residents whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Ian to be careful of scams, especially from construction workers who may ask homeowners to sign over insurance benefits for a quick fix. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
Former St. Cloud bar owner sentenced to 71 months in prison for arson [Pioneer Press]
Saint Paul Pioneer Press (MN) A former St. Cloud bar owner will spend six years in federal prison for burning down his business and trying to collect. , to 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Tostrud also ordered Welsh to pay more than. $3 million.
