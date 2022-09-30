ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Consumer Attorneys Applaud Governor Newsom Signing The Protect California Drivers Act Into Law

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Oregon pioneers continuous Medicaid coverage for children

Oregon is the first state in the nation that will allow children with Medicaid coverage to remain continuously enrolled through their sixth birthday. This means low-income families won't have to re-enroll every year to keep their kids insured. Gov. Kate Brown. made the announcement Wednesday morning, alongside federal officials from...
OREGON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
InsuranceNewsNet

Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]

The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
InsuranceNewsNet

What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Attorneys#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Targeted News Service
InsuranceNewsNet

Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London

Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy