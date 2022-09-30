Consumer Attorneys Applaud Governor Newsom Signing The Protect California Drivers Act Into Law

Read full article on original website
Oregon pioneers continuous Medicaid coverage for children
Oregon is the first state in the nation that will allow children with Medicaid coverage to remain continuously enrolled through their sixth birthday. This means low-income families won't have to re-enroll every year to keep their kids insured. Gov. Kate Brown. made the announcement Wednesday morning, alongside federal officials from...
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
N.C. Democratic Party: Ted Budd Advertises Insurance For Domestic Abusers At His Gun Store
New reporting today has found that Congressman Budd's gun store in North Carolina. Law Shield insurance, an "insurance provider that supports gun owners who face domestic violence charges," noting that it seems Budd is "unnervingly willing to help customers who might use their guns from ProShots to hurt or threaten partners or family members." In.
Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies as Hurricane Ian slams state
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Legislative group discusses public school health insurance [Lewiston Tribune, Idaho]
Lewiston Morning Tribune (ID) Sep. 30—Efforts to reduce health insurance costs for public school employees could be tweaked and possibly strengthened when the. An interim working group comprised of several state lawmakers met in. Boise. to discuss the issue Thursday. No decisions were made pending the results of an...
Ian thrusts Florida’s collapsing insurance market to forefront of races for governor, Senate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daylight brought a clearer view Thursday of the devastation Hurricane Ian brought to the southwest portion of the state, and on its heels a renewed fear that the massive storm will further unravel Florida’s deeply troubled homeowners insurance market. Democratic candidates are seizing on the...
Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]
The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
Fraud expert warns Florida homeowners about Hurricane Ian scams
An expert on insurance fraud is warning Florida residents whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Ian to be careful of scams, especially from construction workers who may ask homeowners to sign over insurance benefits for a quick fix. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
Insurance rates are set to skyrocket in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Florida’s insurance woes could make Ian’s economic wrath even worse
The economic devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to put further pressure on the state’s fragile insurance system. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London
Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
Iowa Agriculture Dept.: Secretary Naig Announces Continuation Of Crop Insurance Discount Program For Cover Crops
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. will again offer its crop insurance discount program for cover crops this year. The program offers farmers and landowners who plant fall cover crops, like rye and oats, the opportunity to apply for a.
