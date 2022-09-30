Rep. Norcross's Legislation To Ensure Health Plans Adequately Cover Mental Health Passes House

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO