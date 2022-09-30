ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Rep. Norcross's Legislation To Ensure Health Plans Adequately Cover Mental Health Passes House

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Scott: Committee Releases New Report about Risks of Ending Preventive Health Care Coverage Protection for Workers, Families

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott ( VA -03) released a new report--No Right to Deny Care. --on the significant benefits of the requirement, under the Affordable Care Act, for private health insurance plans to cover preventive care, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, cancer screenings, and other lifesaving services. The requirement is currently under threat following a federal court ruling in Braidwood Management v. Becerra to restrict which forms of preventive care must be covered by insurers.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration

American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. on her confirmation to lead EBSA and its responsibilities for overseeing workplace benefits, including retirement plans, life, disability income, vision, and dental insurance and other supplemental benefits. We look forward to working with her in support of policies that help workers access the financial protection and peace of mind these products provide.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Norcross
bhbusiness.com

House Passes Behavioral Health Parity Bill That Could Penalize Insurers

Insurers that are not compliant with behavioral health parity rules could soon face new penalties. Yesterday The U.S House of Representatives passed a new mental health act, that would impose fines on health plans that do not meet parity regulations and make it easier to sue insurers over behavioral health denial claims.
LAW
beckerspayer.com

13 best-rated Medicaid plans in 2022

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing Medicaid plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
HEALTH
The Independent

Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Insurance Plans#Mental Health Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Targeted News Service#The Department Of Labor#Ama#The Labor Department
InsuranceNewsNet

Keep your adult child on health plan Keep adult child on health plan

Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) The conventional advice for parents is to sever the financial relationship with their young adult children as soon as they can. We're told to push them out to fend for themselves financially or risk raising irresponsible adults -- slothfully living in their childhood bedroom or the basement -- incapable of managing their money.
KIDS
InsuranceNewsNet

House Sends Rep. Mike Levin's Bill Strengthening Servicemembers' Life Insurance To President's Desk

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The House of Representatives passed Rep. Mike Levin's (D-CA) Supporting Families of the Fallen Act to increase the maximum coverage amount available under life insurance programs for military families. The bill, which. Rep. Levin. introduced with Reps. Chip Roy. (R-TX),. Elissa Slotkin. (D-MI), and. Mariannette...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Department of Health
InsuranceNewsNet

Health care bills rising, here's why

Consumers who buy their own insurance could start seeing steep premium increases next year. Skyrocketing rent and food costs have company. Health costs also are soaring and they're likely to rise much more, which could help keep overall inflation elevated for some time, experts say. Inflation is expected to boost annual.
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

30-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System

30-Day notice and request for comments. (OPM) offers the general public and other federal agencies the opportunity to comment on an existing information collection request (ICR) 3206-0272, Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System. As required by the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, amended by the Clinger-Cohen Act, OPM is soliciting comments for this collection.
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage

PRNewswire/ -- , a national FMO based in. , specializing in Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act carriers, is putting a heavy emphasis on agent recruitment to continue positioning the company to deliver the anticipated post COVID-19 health insurance demand. Once the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency expires, there will be millions of Americans in need of uninterrupted care, and health insurance agents will play a vital role in providing affordable insurance options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members

Premiums, dental and Rx benefit enhancements, new allowances, a. co-branded plan, and simplified access to prescriptions offer more options for beneficiaries. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need.
HEALTH
Michigan Advance

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Medical claims payment methods and systems (USPTO 11443279): Electronic Commerce for Healthcare Organizations Inc.

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443279, is Electronic Commerce for. Healthcare Organizations Inc. (. Westlake, Ohio. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy