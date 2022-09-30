Rep. Norcross's Legislation To Ensure Health Plans Adequately Cover Mental Health Passes House

Read full article on original website
Rep. Scott: Committee Releases New Report about Risks of Ending Preventive Health Care Coverage Protection for Workers, Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott ( VA -03) released a new report--No Right to Deny Care. --on the significant benefits of the requirement, under the Affordable Care Act, for private health insurance plans to cover preventive care, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, cancer screenings, and other lifesaving services. The requirement is currently under threat following a federal court ruling in Braidwood Management v. Becerra to restrict which forms of preventive care must be covered by insurers.
American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. on her confirmation to lead EBSA and its responsibilities for overseeing workplace benefits, including retirement plans, life, disability income, vision, and dental insurance and other supplemental benefits. We look forward to working with her in support of policies that help workers access the financial protection and peace of mind these products provide.
Consumer Attorneys Applaud Governor Newsom Signing The Protect California Drivers Act Into Law
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gavin Newsom added his signature to the Protect California Drivers Act (SB 1107, Dodd) on Wednesday evening. SB 1107, which updates state law that established mandatory minimums for auto insurance policies in 1967, ensures. California. drivers are not forced to shoulder massive debt when...
Legislative group discusses public school health insurance [Lewiston Tribune, Idaho]
Lewiston Morning Tribune (ID) Sep. 30—Efforts to reduce health insurance costs for public school employees could be tweaked and possibly strengthened when the. An interim working group comprised of several state lawmakers met in. Boise. to discuss the issue Thursday. No decisions were made pending the results of an...
House Passes Behavioral Health Parity Bill That Could Penalize Insurers
Insurers that are not compliant with behavioral health parity rules could soon face new penalties. Yesterday The U.S House of Representatives passed a new mental health act, that would impose fines on health plans that do not meet parity regulations and make it easier to sue insurers over behavioral health denial claims.
13 best-rated Medicaid plans in 2022
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing Medicaid plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
Virginia seeks to strip transgender school students of protections
Virginia is attempting to roll back major protections for school students who are transgender, according to the latest set of guidelines announced by the state’s education officials. The state’s department of education announced on Friday that it had rewritten a number of policies around the treatment of transgender students,...
Keep your adult child on health plan Keep adult child on health plan
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) The conventional advice for parents is to sever the financial relationship with their young adult children as soon as they can. We're told to push them out to fend for themselves financially or risk raising irresponsible adults -- slothfully living in their childhood bedroom or the basement -- incapable of managing their money.
House Sends Rep. Mike Levin's Bill Strengthening Servicemembers' Life Insurance To President's Desk
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The House of Representatives passed Rep. Mike Levin's (D-CA) Supporting Families of the Fallen Act to increase the maximum coverage amount available under life insurance programs for military families. The bill, which. Rep. Levin. introduced with Reps. Chip Roy. (R-TX),. Elissa Slotkin. (D-MI), and. Mariannette...
University of Idaho warned employees not to promote or provide abortion to students amid state's near-total abortion ban
"This is a challenging law for many and has real ramifications for individuals," a spokesperson said after the University of Ida issued the memo.
Health care bills rising, here's why
Consumers who buy their own insurance could start seeing steep premium increases next year. Skyrocketing rent and food costs have company. Health costs also are soaring and they're likely to rise much more, which could help keep overall inflation elevated for some time, experts say. Inflation is expected to boost annual.
30-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System
30-Day notice and request for comments. (OPM) offers the general public and other federal agencies the opportunity to comment on an existing information collection request (ICR) 3206-0272, Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) Enrollment System. As required by the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, amended by the Clinger-Cohen Act, OPM is soliciting comments for this collection.
Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage
PRNewswire/ -- , a national FMO based in. , specializing in Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act carriers, is putting a heavy emphasis on agent recruitment to continue positioning the company to deliver the anticipated post COVID-19 health insurance demand. Once the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency expires, there will be millions of Americans in need of uninterrupted care, and health insurance agents will play a vital role in providing affordable insurance options.
Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members
Premiums, dental and Rx benefit enhancements, new allowances, a. co-branded plan, and simplified access to prescriptions offer more options for beneficiaries. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need.
New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Increase protection against common challenges Mike Wells: Increase insurance coverage to protect yourself and your family against common challenges
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Part of the value of the law is to help citizens avoid many legal problems. The best legal problems are the ones which never happen. Here are two of the major challenges - and affordable steps to avoid the long-term financial impact on your family because of them.
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Patent Issued for Medical claims payment methods and systems (USPTO 11443279): Electronic Commerce for Healthcare Organizations Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443279, is Electronic Commerce for. Healthcare Organizations Inc. (. Westlake, Ohio. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
