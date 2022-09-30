Read full article on original website
The Hanover Receives The PIA National 2022 Company Award Of Excellence
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents ( PIA National ) has named. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. as the recipient of its prestigious 2022 Company Award of Excellence. The award was announced on. September 22, 2022. , during the annual fall meeting of the...
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
5 qualities that make a good board chair
Experts in management consulting share the kinds of personality traits one needs to serve in this role.
TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers
As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Markel Corporation and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Markel Corporation (Markel) (. ), as well as its Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs). AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of all the members of the.
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
Arch MI Secures Over $358 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction and Related Reinsurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI) announced that it has obtained over. of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing approximately. of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2022-2 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. The coverage was obtained by issuing approximately. $201 million. in bonds and. $157 million. in direct reinsurance....
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlooks to Negative for American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., Its Affiliates and American Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. . (American Family) (. Madison,...
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Team for Newest Move Into the Life Insurance Premium Finance Business
BEDMINSTER, NJ , Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces its entrance into the life insurance premium finance business with the addition of a team of experts who have joined. Peapack-Gladstone Bank. to build a presence in the space. With loans tailored...
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. on her confirmation to lead EBSA and its responsibilities for overseeing workplace benefits, including retirement plans, life, disability income, vision, and dental insurance and other supplemental benefits. We look forward to working with her in support of policies that help workers access the financial protection and peace of mind these products provide.
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority: AIA To Pay $700,000 Penalty For False And Misleading Representations To Customers
(FMA) - Te Mana Tatai Hokohoko. AIA admitted to the conduct last year in court. The FMA and AIA agreed a penalty of. reflected the seriousness of the breaches. In his judgment, Justice. Michael Robinson. was satisfied a penalty of this amount was appropriate, taking into account AIA's:. * admissions.
Patent Issued for Trust platform (USPTO 11443386): Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Bungert, John (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443386, is. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. (. New York, New York. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hyundai Insurance (China) Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. Hyundai Insurance (China) Co., Ltd. (HIC) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect HIC’s balance sheet strength, which...
Railroad Retirement Board: Q&A – Disability Annuities For Railroad Employees
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Railroad Retirement Act provides disability annuities for railroaders who become totally or occupationally disabled. Medicare coverage before age 65 is also available for totally disabled employees and those suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) or chronic kidney disease. The following questions and answers describe...
USMC Insurance Explains How HNOA Coverage Saves Money for Small Businesses
Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- USMC Insurance , a premium provider of hired and non-owned auto coverage for businesses, individuals, and organizations throughout the US, has seen firsthand how much HNOA coverage can help small businesses save money. Here are just a few of the many reasons small business owners should consider investing in HNOA coverage:
ALTA Reports Q2 2022 Title Premium Volume
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The title insurance industry generated $6.21 billion in title insurance premiums during the second quarter of 2022 compared to. during the same period a year ago, according to the. American Land Title Association's. (ALTA's) latest Market Share Analysis. The second quarter showed mixed results as...
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Property and Casualty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allstate,
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
